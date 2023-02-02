The Keger Mastication project Map of mastication

The Keger Mastication project, launched on Feb. 2, will treat 209 acres from Control Road to Forest Roads 440, 438, and 1170. Mastication equipment will be used to shred brush, juniper and understory pine tree species to reduce ladder fuels that have the potential to spread fire from treetop to treetop, also known as a crown fire.

 U.S. Forest Service

The Tonto National Forest will start a new mastication project on the Payson Ranger District, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

The Keger Mastication project, northeast of Geronimo Estates will treat 209 acres using mastication on both sides of Control Road (Forest Road 64) from Forest Road 440 to Forest Road 438 and Forest Road 1170.

