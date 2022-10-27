Tonto National Forest fire officials are planning prescribed burns near State Route 260 on the Payson Ranger District beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Fire specialist plan to burn 17.5 acres of vegetation and grass resulting from mastication treatments as well as three acres of piled slash. Mastication uses mechanical equipment to grind up trees and vegetation into small pieces to reduce overcrowding and fuel loading on the forest.
Prescribed burning is an essential tool for treating landscapes to reduce the risk of destructive wildfires to communities and critical infrastructure. These treatments remove duff, dead leaves, pine needles, sticks and logs, as well as underbrush that contribute to fuel loading. They also recycle nutrients back into the soil to improve forest health for plants and wildlife.
Experienced fire and fuels specialists on the Tonto National Forest build prescribed fire plans using the most up-to-date science and modeling along with their combined on the ground fire and fuels experience.
“We constantly look at key factors and conditions, closely evaluating them before, during, and after the day of a prescribed burn,” said Fire Staff Officer Taiga Rohrer. “Fire personnel and leadership are fully engaged in this process and fire and fuels specialists are doing their due diligence to prepare for and conduct these prescribed fires in the safest way possible to minimize risk.”
The Forest Service will post signs on roads likely to be affected by smoke. Fire specialists expect smoke impacts to State Route 260 and Granite Dells Road. Officials urge motorists to use extreme caution while driving through these areas and to slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public.
Residents and visitors to the communities of Payson and Star Valley can expect to see and smell daytime and overnight smoke during the three-day operation. Fire specialists expect minimal smoke impacts over the weekend following the burns due to rain forecasted for Thursday.
To minimize the impact of smoke, fire specialists will end ignitions by 3 p.m.
