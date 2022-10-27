Prescribed burn
FS

Tonto National Forest fire officials are planning prescribed burns near State Route 260 on the Payson Ranger District beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Fire specialist plan to burn 17.5 acres of vegetation and grass resulting from mastication treatments as well as three acres of piled slash. Mastication uses mechanical equipment to grind up trees and vegetation into small pieces to reduce overcrowding and fuel loading on the forest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.