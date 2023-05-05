Recreation.gov directs campers to camping spots in campground like the Christopher Creek campground. The Payson Ranger District just announced all campgrounds open after spending the winter converting them to Forest Service management.
It’s been a hard winter on Payson’s Forest Service campgrounds.
Damage from all the winter rains took extra time to clean up to safely open. This week, the Payson Ranger District announced all developed campgrounds open, except one. The Lower Tonto Creek Campground, “will most likely remain closed for the season due to heavy maintenance concerns,” wrote Susan Blake, the public information officer for the Tonto National Forest.
This is the first year for the Forest Service to take over from a long-time campground concessionaire. For decades, Rim Country Forest Service developed campgrounds from Houston-Mesa near Payson to Sharp Creek below the Rim off Hwy. 260 were run by an outside company who took care of the facilities. Last year, the Tonto National Forest decided to take back management of the campgrounds.
This won’t affect the camping experience, but it changes the payment process.
“None of the campgrounds will accept cash or check payments,” said Blake.
Instead, the Forest Service has installed pay machines at six of the campgrounds.
A few of the campgrounds will only accept fees at a machine, while others will also accept the Scan & Pay option through Recreation.gov. The Scan & Pay function provides campsites on a first-come, first-serve basis online.
The Lower Tonto Creek campground will be Scan & Pay only once it opens up.
Recreation.gov provides information on camping and RV sites on federal properties. Visitors can find out how to reserve a campsite, plan a trip or buy a recreation pass.
To use the Scan & Pay function, campers need to create an online account before their trip. Once a camper selects a campsite, they visit the campground’s kiosk to scan the QR code for instructions on how to pay for the campsite, then prove payment.
One last change, none of the campgrounds will sell firewood.
(1) comment
Just curious. What is the reason for the USFS wanting to take on a greater oversight workload?
