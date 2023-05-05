Christopher Creek campsite on Recreation.gov
Recreation.gov directs campers to camping spots in campground like the Christopher Creek campground. The Payson Ranger District just announced all campgrounds open after spending the winter converting them to Forest Service management.

 U.S. Forest Service

It’s been a hard winter on Payson’s Forest Service campgrounds.

Damage from all the winter rains took extra time to clean up to safely open. This week, the Payson Ranger District announced all developed campgrounds open, except one. The Lower Tonto Creek Campground, “will most likely remain closed for the season due to heavy maintenance concerns,” wrote Susan Blake, the public information officer for the Tonto National Forest.

(1) comment

MikeW
Mike White

Just curious. What is the reason for the USFS wanting to take on a greater oversight workload?

