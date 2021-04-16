The Payson Ranger District has added another 20 acres of thinned forest around its office.
The project created defensible space while improving tree health, especially for the Emory oak, according to officials.
The Tonto Apache value the Emory’s acorns as a traditional and culturally important food, explained district staff in a Facebook post.
The project used a mechanized form of thinning rather than fire.
The Forest Service uses fire to thin a forest if conditions allow for a small creep-along-the-forest-floor fire that only burns smaller fuel.
In comparison, a masticator chews up or shreds the smaller sized trees and brush.
Staff explained the masticated material lies on the forest floor for now.
“We hope to use this masticated material to conduct a prescribed burn next spring, pending favorable conditions,” said staff.
No other thinning projects are planned for the area.
GREAT! Why do I not feel safe from their efforts to clear them thinning the area around THEIR office while they are at the same time leaving LARGE piles of underbrush and felled limbs in the Forest land next to my property?
Why is it that the SIM demonstration tables created by the Payson Fire Department shows the risk of a cataclysmic firestorm to Payson will most likely occur from the direction where they are creating more fuel for that eventuality?
Why does the Town elected officials and hired staff remain silent on demanding that the Forest Service implement policies that will mitigate a Paradise event?
Why is the Roundup printing puff pieces extolling the actions of the Forest Service instead of holding them accountable for the increased risk they are placing on our community?
These are all credible questions. When will anyone have the temerity or just simple guts to demand the answers??
