Rim Country water customers couldn’t block a 52 percent rate increase.
However, their protests did spur an ongoing Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) debate about whether the rate review process mostly ignores customer complaints.
ACC Commissioner Andy Tobin voted against the Payson Water Company (PWC) rate increase and attended a hearing in Payson.
Last week, he wrote an open letter to his fellow commissioners reflecting on what part customer complaints play in the rate making process.
“I attended the commission’s open meeting remotely from the Payson Public Library and was joined by residents of the community,” he wrote. “Together, we observed the commissioners demonstrate significant inconsistency regarding their treatment of Arizona’s customers, especially in rural Arizona, where economies of scale are limited, infrastructure has not been maintained, and low-income status represents a larger portion of the overall customer base.”
With more than 36 percent of residents in Payson living on incomes less than $35,000 per year, Tobin cautioned that PWC’s 1,133 customers would struggle to cover the $300,000 revenue increase the ACC approved.
The private water company serves several unincorporated communities, including East Verde Estates, Gisela, Mesa del Caballo, Geronimo Estates, Whispering Pines, Deer Creek Village, Flowing Springs, Mead Ranch and Tonto Creek Shores.
The vote to increase rates will add from $15 to $30 to customers’ monthly water bills.
“It is apparent that decisions are being made in rural Arizona without due veneration for customers’ demographics or the potential rate shocks that could significantly impact their daily lives,” he wrote.
“The rush to make improvements without a reasonable payment solution and lack of gradualism to reduce the potential rate shock is one reason I could not find all the company’s investments prudent in this case.”
In particular, Tobin cautioned against the ACC staff making agreements with PWC prior to the rate hearing in front of the commissioners.
“When the only two adversaries in a case are the utility company and the internal commission staff and they reach internal agreements before decisions come for approval, the public is left wondering which party was acting as the watchdog on behalf of the customers,” he wrote. “For small water companies in rural Arizona, the commissioners are often the only watchdogs. Here, this protection was missing ...”
East Verde Park resident Tom Bremer made the same point in his protest of the rate increase.
Bremer has monitored the PWC rate cases. He intervened and testified in the first rate hearing five years ago and wrote a protest in the most recent case.
“Commissioner Tobin is saying what Bill Sheppard (from Geronimo Estates) and I have been saying: The ACC rate-making process and the culture of ACC staff don’t consider the concerns of customers,” said Bremer in an email response to Tobin’s statement.
In order to make sure the ACC considers customer concerns, Bremer suggested two changes:
First, ACC staff needs to focus on customer’s needs and not just the water company requests.
“They get paid the same whether they advocate for customers or not — so why not make the extra effort to challenge the utility’s claims or dig into the true picture of the utility’s profitability or really understand the customers’ concerns?” he said.
Second, he said change the calculations on the company’s investment.
Currently, rates are based on what the staff calculates the equipment’s value is — not the money spent. Nor does it take into consideration the devaluation of the equipment over time.
“Do utilities ever reduce rates as asset value decreases due to depreciation? Of course not,” he said.
Tobin didn’t offer a solution, but challenged the other commissioners.
“I believe investors have a responsibility to not only keep their systems maintained and make capital expenditures, but also to consider rate increments that their customers can actually afford,” he wrote. “I ask what signal (the commissioners) are sending to the rest of our customers in underprivileged and underserved communities and I ask that they take a hard look at how they want to treat all customers moving forward, especially in rural Arizona.”
