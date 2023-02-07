McCully Jan 26 2023

Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels manager, had a good time asking the Payson council to accept $388,000 in grant money to firewise town and resident’s property. The council unanimously accepted. This is Payson’s second Firewise grant.

Payson will clear 180 acres of land within town limits after receiving a two-year $388,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

“The grant includes $16,275 to mitigate town property in Rumsey Park,” said Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels manager, to the council during its Jan. 26 meeting.

