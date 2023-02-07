Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels manager, had a good time asking the Payson council to accept $388,000 in grant money to firewise town and resident’s property. The council unanimously accepted. This is Payson’s second Firewise grant.
Payson will clear 180 acres of land within town limits after receiving a two-year $388,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
“The grant includes $16,275 to mitigate town property in Rumsey Park,” said Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels manager, to the council during its Jan. 26 meeting.
Most of the grant covers private homeowners’ fuel removal. It’s called a matching grant because it will pay 70% of the cost to Firewise a home, up to $2,100 per acre.
The grant will run through Dec. 31, 2025.
McCully came to ask the council to accept the money from the Healthy Forest/Hazardous Fuels grant.
The grant is a continuation of the council’s support for Firewise. It codified the town’s support of Firewise in 2019 when it passed a Firewise ordinance after years of education and efforts.
It took a series of fires, the Polles, Highline, Bush, and Woodbury before the community supported the council to implement the Firewise code.
The code gives McCully the leverage he needs to gain the support of residents to clean up their properties. Research and experience have shown removing fuels from next to homes, off rooftops, and from under brush and trees saves structures from embers. Fires generate intense storms of embers. A large fire throws embers miles ahead of the flaming front. Duff on rooftops or up against porches and homes act as the perfect fire starting material. Coupled with intense winds generated during a wildfire, it’s only a matter of time before the ember started fire burns the house to the ground.
Residents now know the value of clearing their property, but some do not have the health or wealth to remove the brush.
McCully tries to find solutions for those truly struggling, but for those who have the means, but lack the motivation, the ordinance provides options.
McCully told the council “we try to educate people about fuel mitigation…if people still resist that, we do have a violation of the code.”
McCully does not issue citations for violation of the ordinance often. He has found education the best tool along with the “grant money (which) is a critical way to remove those blockages to property owners.”
The town has already gone through one grant cycle.
“We have been compliant with all past grants,” said McCully. “We spend the money how they like us to spend it.”
Once the town is ready, the fire department will announce how and when to apply for the grant. Homeowners then meet with McCully to sign an agreement they will hire and pay a contractor to remove the brush. Once the work is done, the homeowner sends in receipts for reimbursement.
