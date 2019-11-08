The Pride of Payson Marching Band placed third in the Division IV competition at the Gilbert Invitational on Oct. 26.
The band competed against Tempe, Sabino (Tucson) and Winslow high schools.
This qualifies them to move on to the state competition.
They’ll have a pre-state competition next week.
