Taking a moment to recognize years of service, Town of Payson department heads presented plaques to employees who have worked for the town, five, 10, 15 and 25 years during the Jan. 23 council meeting.
Through stories full of laughs and jokes, the town department heads recognized and celebrated their staff members to applause from the council and audience.
Payson Police Department
Like other department heads, Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer had to recognize one of his employees in absentia, Joni Varga. Tischer expressed his gratitude for her 20 years of service.
Tischer recognized two other employees, Joey Johnson and Jason Hazelo.
Johnson, now a detective, has worked for the Payson PD for 10 years.
“If you want something done, Joey is going to do it,” said Tischer.
Most recently, Johnson made his way through a stack of employee background checks as “it helps us make good decisions about the employees we have,” said Tischer.
Hazelo has worked for the Payson PD for 20 years and “done a little of everything,” said Tischer. “Everything we ask of him, he does at 110%.”
Hazelo is now second in command of the department.
Parks and Recreation
Director Courtney Spawn also had an absent employee, John Basset, Sr., a five-year employee on the park maintenance crew.
“You would definitely notice if he wasn’t doing his job,” she said.
Kaprice Bachtell was present to receive her certificate.
“She started in 2009 as a part-time employee as a recreational specialist,” said Spawn.
She worked at the event center, ultimately taking over the position of running it full time. She has now moved into special events.
“She is greatly thanked by residents and also people that come up and visit us,” said Spawn of Bachtell’s work.
Water Department
Both of Tanner Henry’s recognized employees have worked for the town for five years.
“Quinton Wells, he is a good guy,” said Henry of the water operator. “He’s home-grown born and raised.”
Wells was not present to receive his plaque, but Daniel Dozier was.
“Daniel handles the customer service side,” said Henry. “He’s also part of the meter reading team — he reads 8,400 meters a year.”
Wells also shows up when a customer calls with an issue.
“He is, unfortunately, the guy who tells them they have a leak on their property,” said Henry.
Community Development
Doni Wilbanks, planning and development director, recognized Trever Fleetham for his five years of service to the town.
“Anyone who has had the pleasure of working with Trever knows he is a superstar,” she said.
Fleetham is the town’s economic development director.
Payson Fire Department
David Staub, Payson’s fire chief, recognized an employee in absentia and one who just retired.
Capt. Gary Vohs was not present at the meeting, but he has given 28 years of service to the community, reported Staub.
Vohs started with the Payson FD after a career in Safeway management. Vohs then volunteered with the fire department for eight years before being hired on full time.
Vohs plans on retiring in February to “ride his bicycle and work part time at Safeway,” said Staub.
Capt. Toby Waugh, who recently retired, was present to receive his recognition for 20 years of service to the town.
He also came from a grocery store background, working at Bashas’.
Once a firefighter, “he worked his way up,” said Staub ultimately focusing his efforts on Firewise.
“He became instrumental in that program,” said Staub.
Waugh retired at the start of the year.
Town engineering
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf recognized Steve Hanson for his 25 years of service to the town. He started out in the street maintenance division and spent 20 years in an engineering technician role in public works.
“If I had to read off his job tasks, I think we would be here until next Tuesday,” said DeSchaaf.
From clearing snow to changing lights, filling potholes and street sweeping, “Steve is the one who comes forward to help.”
