As of Wednesday, Nv. 18, the Town of Payson has reinstated a mask mandate.
Payson’s Mayor Tom Morrissey restored a June 18 face covering emergency proclamation during a special meeting on Nov. 17.
The council supported his decision after a report on the situation from Town Manager Troy Smith.
Smith explained the spike in Gila County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths pushed him to move the town into the “substantial risk” category for virus spread.
Morrissey explained Governor Doug Ducey has talked about a statewide closure if communities cannot get the spread under control.
The council all agreed Payson’s businesses are in a “fragile state” and many would not survive another shut down.
After a meeting at which each council member expressed their concerns and opinions about a mask mandate, Morrissey decided the easiest path to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 cases was to reinstate his emergency proclamation Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!