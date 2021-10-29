A Payson resident has launched an online petition to raise funds for a complete inspection of Taylor Pool in Rumsey Park.
Already the petition has gathered 87 signatures to ask the town to inspect Taylor Pool. The petitioners would like to see if there is any way to use Taylor Pool now instead of waiting for the MHA Foundation to build an indoor pool at the community center proposed as part of the Granite Dells Park Complex.
Taylor Pool has served Payson for decades, but the lack of investment in upkeep has caused the town to close the pool for safety reasons.
To provide one reason for that, staff reported Taylor Pool made no money and operated at a loss each year. As an outdoor pool, it only opened for a couple of months in the summer and had low fees.
The council didn’t set aside funds to upgrade the pool or its equipment during its lifetime. A few years ago, the Parks and Recreation Department told the council they could no longer find parts for the pool, yet the town continued to allow Taylor Pool to limp along. In the last two years of Taylor Pool’s life, the town hired a company to manage and run the pool.
Then the pandemic hit and closed the pool.
After the town hired Troy Smith as town manager a year ago, he had staff perform an internal investigation before opening it for the 2021 summer season. The results caused Smith to order the pool closed due to safety concerns.
This has upset residents, such as Emerald Spalding. She started the change.org petition to ask “the Town Council to reconsider and allow a professional evaluation be done … this would include a scope of repairs and cost to see if (Taylor Pool) can be used, at least until a new one is built.”
Spalding estimates the evaluation would come to $5,000 and “will be paid for by funds already raised from this group.”
Spalding hopes to have 100 signers. By Tuesday, Oct. 26, she already had 87 signatures.
The battle over town studies isn’t new, said longtime resident Cliff Potts.
“There are piles of studies on the shelf for the Town of Payson in most of the operational areas, especially water, streets and parks,” he said. “The Town just doesn’t perform on plans they make. Regardless of how much they spend to study this, if there isn’t the will to execute, it will be another outdated plan in the annals at Town Hall.”
Potts remembers the effort to build Taylor Pool.
“Back at that time, the swimming lessons were done at a trailer park, called Fun ‘N Sun, on South Colcord Road,” said Potts. “When the pool turned too green for swimming, the lessons were over. We were told by staff, there was no money for a public pool.”
Community members set up a work study meeting with the council, then moved the item to an official council meeting presentation.
“After our presentation, the mayor, Willard Taylor, slammed his hand on the podium, and said we would have a pool. With that energy, the Town staff went to work, got grants and sweat equity to build the pool that is now needing replaced,” said Potts.
Resident Jeff Robbins believes the study done by Craig Swartwood in 2017/18 on the upgrade to Rumsey Park in order to add an ice rink and ball fields for a private hockey school would also indicate a solution to the Taylor Pool issue.
“If you want to reinvent the wheel, remove the ice rink and call it something else,” said Robbins. “I think town staff and elected officials could save a lot of time if you simply change the name. Revenue streams, costs, and operational concerns, and financing options are clearly spelled out.”
Spalding hopes the town will take the money residents have raised and figure out how to get Taylor Pool open until the new pool is complete.
“If the repairs are reasonable, we will petition to reopen Taylor Pool until the new one is built,” said Spalding on Facebook.
