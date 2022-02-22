It’s been 23 years since Payson residents voted for the APS franchise fee.
The franchise fee shows up on every Payson resident’s APS electric bill as a line item. The franchise fee does not apply to those living in unincorporated Gila County, according to a recent presentation given at a Payson Town Council meeting.
APS defines the franchise fee as “a contract between the city/town and APS.” This contract or agreement gives APS access to town-owned streets to construct and maintain its poles, wires, and equipment necessary to provide power to town residents. The town then collects these fees and puts them in the general fund. The benefit to APS is, whenever they need to do work that will disrupt traffic or tear up a street, they have already paid the permit fees through the franchise fee.
The franchise fee was launched in 1974 when Payson residents voted to grant APS an agreement with a 25-year term. This requires voters to vote to re-approve the franchise fee every 25 years before the agreement term has ended.
The next time the APS franchise agreement expires is 2024, so Kendra Lee, public affairs manager, came to the Feb. 10 Payson council meeting to present the issue to the town. The council will vote on a resolution to put the franchise agreement on the ballot later this year.
“(The franchise agreement) is much different from the McDonald’s on your corner,” said Lee. “They are part of the Arizona Constitution. They define our location costs, payments and fees, service restoration (and) how we will work to restore our properties.”
The fees cover the vegetation removal APS does on properties near lines and poles in town.
APS also pays all the fees associated with the election and notifications about the election, said Lee.
“We welcome the opportunity to share in the communications when we are providing information to the electorate defining what a franchise is and why it’s important to approve it,” she said.
Last fall, Lee reached out to Troy Smith with a proposed agreement.
In response, “there were some proposals brought back from your town council.”
Lee explained the next steps will be to write up the language to go on the ballot, have the council approve that language and announce the election in the Roundup.
Lee expected the question on everyone’s mind, “what happens if the franchise agreement doesn’t pass?”
“We would just continue to work with the town,” said Lee. “It doesn’t have anything to do with an electrical rate increase.”
APS would work harder to pass the franchise agreement in the 2024 election.
Council member Jim Ferris asked how the franchise fee is calculated.
“Our standard was a flat 2%,” said Lee, but then added, “A few (towns) have also adopted a provision it could be an accelerating agreement ... it was never more than 2%.”
Ferris then asked how much is collected on average.
“About $280,000 per year,” said Lee.
Ferris then said it sounded as though “you’re not really paying a fee, you’re collecting a tax from the ratepayers.”
Contract town attorney Jon Paladini said, “it is not a tax. It is a fee that government charges for use of its right of way ... it goes into your general fund and is spent.”
Paladini said the manner in which the franchise fee is collected is nothing new.
“Like any other fee or cost the government puts on a private entity, it will pass onto the customer,” said Paladini.
Lee agreed it’s not a tax.
“We basically pay the franchise fee in lieu of permit fees,” she said.
Councilor Scott Nossek asked if the franchise fee vote could go on the November ballot rather than the August so it wouldn’t conflict with the Home Rule vote.
Lee said that could be done.
“I think what is really important is that the fee is the fee ... and it will always be there,” Paladini said.
Alliant Gas will also seek a vote on its franchise fee but did not make a presentation at the council meeting with APS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!