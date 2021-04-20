On the Saturday before Easter, the Payson Rodeo Committee held the inaugural Iron Horse Rodeo Run; a motorcycle run for the benefit of Veterans Helping Veterans.
The run started at Superstition Harley-Davidson and traveled up through Payson and into Strawberry. Participants made stops at Jakes Corner Bar & Grill, the Buffalo Bar, Tonto Rim Bar & Grill, the Pinewood Tavern, and the Sportsman Chalet Bar & Grill.
The ride culminated in Payson at the Elks Lodge with food, vendors and a bike show.
“The intent of this event is to help our veterans, but also to bring our town to the attention of riders from the Valley for them to get to know more about the Payson area and our businesses,” said John Landino. “This will be an annual event held each year the week before Bike Week in Arizona.”
It was a success from two standpoints, said Darrell Stubbs of the Payson Rodeo Committee. There were 90 registered riders, and the Payson Rodeo Committee donated $3,000 to Veterans Helping Veterans. Wrangler donated $1,500 from their patriot program designed to recognize and support veterans, and the Payson Rodeo Committee matched their donation with another $1,500.
The Payson Rodeo Committee would like to thank the following sponsors: Wrangler, Superstition Harley-Davidson, Swire Coca-Cola, and Legacy Beverage (Coors). Thanks also go to shirt sponsors Black and Tan Apparel, Chapman Auto, Copper State Tax and Accounting, Coyote Auto, Deborah Rose, Drop Tine Construction, In and Out Landscape, J.D. and J.L. Locksmith, Old Bastards Motorcycle Club, Payson Tire Pro, Payson Wireless, Rim Country BBQ, Rim Country Flowers, Sweet Country Charm, and Traci Rudolph.
Next year’s Iron Horse Rodeo Run will be April 2.
