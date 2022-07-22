Work on the parking lot in front of the Parks Office at Green Valley Park is done. The work falls under the upgrades the town plans as part of its Americans with Disability Act barrier removal community block grant projects plan. A resident thought his complaint about the parking spaces and dock at Green Valley Park spurred a town study that shows Payson needs $11 million or more to remove barriers for compliance with the ADA.
Recently, Payson resident Mark Davies called into a local radio station saying his complaint forced the town to implement an $11 million plan to remove barriers for the disabled.
But that isn’t quite how the plan came about, said Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf. Instead, the multi-million-dollar plan to remove curbs, install electric doors, ramps, etc., developed over the years as a guide for how the town should best spend its annual allotment of Community Block Grant funds. The federal housing department provides these funds through the state’s housing department to help communities upgrade public infrastructure, facilities, housing, public services, or economic development.
Davies did not disagree that he called KMOG, but he remains upset.
“Handrails were added to the dock, not the pier. If you hired a company to add handrails to the dock and it’s constructed out of the same material, wouldn’t it only make sense to do the handrails that are required in the arbitrator’s decision,” he wrote in an email.
Davies filed his Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint in 2020 about Green Valley Park amenities.
His complaint outlined that because of his disability, he found it difficult to access both the bathrooms and dock near the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism office. The town has responded and so far, installed two new disabled parking spaces and a curb cut outside the restrooms. The railing project remains.
Davies is ready to file another complaint.
DeSchaaf said she can understand Davies’ frustration as the laws on the budget and procurement make it more complicated and drawn out than people know.
DeSchaaf said after receiving notice of Davies’ complaint, it took a year to set aside money for the upgrades in the budget. Then the town had to schedule the upgrades. Now the town has sought help from a company that can add railings on the dock as that repair is beyond what it can do in-house.
“My understanding was they are working with the manufacturers — and they are working on it,” said DeSchaaf.
DeSchaaf hopes Davies’ issues will resolve soon, unlike all the repairs identified in the January 2021 $11 million ADA upgrade plan.
“Our project list for the $11 million has high, medium and low priority,” said DeSchaaf.
What gets priority for repairs depends on the answer to this question, said DeSchaaf:
“How bad is it?”
The $11 million the ADA plan outlined is on top of the regular repairs required.
“We wish we could have everything fixed in the plan right away,” said DeSchaaf. “(But) we still have to put out fires and respond to emergencies and provide water.”
All the $11 million is on top of yearly costs, such as the $3.5 million the streets study recommends spending just to keep the town’s streets at their current level.
“Even though we know the needs exist, we cannot fund all the needs we have,” said DeSchaaf.
The idea to explore fixing barriers started in 2018 for a few reasons.
The first, the town had not analyzed its ADA needs since 1994. DeSchaaf described the analysis on file as “significantly outdated.”
The next reason had to do with community block grant funds. This yearly non-competitive grant brings in a little more than $100,000 to improve the town. The Community Block Grant allows the town to decide what improvements need to be made.
Before 2018, the town upgraded individual homes so their owners could age in place.
“It’s very labor intensive to administer,” said DeSchaaf. “The amount that we received, let us do one to three replacements or significant projects a year.”
So, while a few families had a better situation for their aging loved ones, that bang for the buck just wasn’t there, said DeSchaaf.
That came into play in 2018 when the Arizona Department of Housing changed things in the Central Arizona Government grouping for Community Block Grant fund distribution.
“Pinal County was designated an urban area rather than rural like Gila County,” said DeSchaaf.
That mattered because the state felt giving more money to an urban area would provide relief to more people than Gila County was providing by upgrading one home at a time.
The town switched gears and focused on “public land and facilities and remove barriers” to prove to the block grant funders their investment would help more people, said DeSchaaf.
The town authorized the ADA study and presented their results at the start of 2021 as a tool to prioritize the few community block funds they receive.
DeSchaaf said the town has already started on ADA upgrades. Access to many of its offices is easier for those who don’t have the strength to open the doors by installing push button electric doors at the Community Development Office and DeSchaaf hopes soon at the water department.
“The challenge is when you are a government with facilities built in the 1950s, ’60s and then in 1990, the law changes. You have to go back and retrofit it. It’s going to be more financially difficult for the community to do that,” she said.
