Work on parking lot in front of Parks Office and Green Valley Lake dock

Work on the parking lot in front of the Parks Office at Green Valley Park is done. The work falls under the upgrades the town plans as part of its Americans with Disability Act barrier removal community block grant projects plan. A resident thought his complaint about the parking spaces and dock at Green Valley Park spurred a town study that shows Payson needs $11 million or more to remove barriers for compliance with the ADA.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup//

Recently, Payson resident Mark Davies called into a local radio station saying his complaint forced the town to implement an $11 million plan to remove barriers for the disabled.

But that isn’t quite how the plan came about, said Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf. Instead, the multi-million-dollar plan to remove curbs, install electric doors, ramps, etc., developed over the years as a guide for how the town should best spend its annual allotment of Community Block Grant funds. The federal housing department provides these funds through the state’s housing department to help communities upgrade public infrastructure, facilities, housing, public services, or economic development.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.