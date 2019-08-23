Families and friends turned out for the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo Parade along Main Street on Saturday.
The crowd was sparser than prior years, and the entries were spaced far apart on the street for the community celebration that accompanies the rodeo each August.
The parade entries gathered at the west end of Main Street and moved east, stopping by the judges, their entry announced over loud speakers.
Tommie Martin, Gila County supervisor, District 1, rode in the restored truck her father used for prospecting.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, Councilor Barbara Underwood and Vice Mayor Janell Sterner were among the many entrants.
The APS Clowns wore colorful costumes and entertained the crowd by blowing bubbles that spread across the street as they walked. One clown stopped to hand a candy to a little girl sitting on the curb with her mother.
Sponsors of the parade included The Beverage Place, Back to Basics and Five Guys.
Rodeo parade winners
- Best theme: Payson Care Center
- Civic/volunteer: Northern Gila County Fair
- Motorized vehicle: Northern AZ All Airborne Associated
- Costumed non-rider: Oxbow Outfit and Payson Petticoats
- Costumed rider: (tie) Florence Junior Parade Rodeo queen and princess and the Hashknife Pony Express
- Family: Six Gal ’n Hat
- Marching group: Pride of Payson Marching Band
- Group: Desert Gals and a Gunslinger
