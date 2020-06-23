Despite the pandemic, Payson can afford to give employees pay raises and fund a million dollars’ worth of capital improvements, the council learned during its June 11 meeting.
Payson Chief Financial Officer Deborah Barber gave the council an upbeat report on a budget the council will adopt during its June 25 meeting.
Despite the drop in sales nationally, Payson’s budget projections call for little change in overall general fund revenue — with near-normal sales tax collections in March, April and May — but a hit to the bottom line in June.
“We had savings in our projected year end ... with closing our pool and other departments that could put off their spending. We were able to identify another $800,000 that adds to our bottom line and carries over to next year,” said Barber.
This year the town’s general fund budget was $19 million with half of that going to pay for police and fire. Overall, the general fund budget will increase by about $500,000 — or roughly 2%.
The budget for police, fire, parks and financial services would all increase. The budget for elections, human resources, the town attorney and community development would all decrease.
So far, sales tax receipts for March, April and May have been higher than expected. The town has not posted monthly financial reports for those months. The Roundup has put in a records request for those financial reports, but the town’s financial office will not have those records until the week of June 15-19.
Barber cautioned the council financial predictions show, “it’s going to get worse and worse.”
Mayor Tom Morrissey agreed.
“I have been a part of an advisory group started by the governor,” he said. “The information that I have gotten is that we could be in a very dire situation in the upcoming quarter.”
Back in early May, the town projected a $1.3 million shortfall. Instead, the federal government stepped in to bail out the town to the tune of $1.8 million through the CARES Act.
CARES Act money went directly to larger cities, with payments of $174 per person. Smaller cities like Payson got $117 per person because Gov. Doug Ducey held onto a chunk of the CARES Act money to offset potential state revenue losses. Maricopa and Pima counties got between $237 and $1,197 per person in unincorporated areas in CARES Act money, since that money didn’t have to go through the state.
The CARES Act money made up for most of the town’s projected revenue losses, with enough left over to help provide a cost-of-living increase for all staff and a new steps payment plan for both fire and police public safety officers. The council approved the $300,000 increase in next year’s general fund budget for the steps plan.
The town has also seen an uptick in grants, the most significant a $1 million FAA grant given to the airport to upgrade lighting and access. The town also expects an additional $1 million in state-shared gas tax money for additional road improvement projects.
Overall, the proposed budget envisions a $127,000 drop in revenue and a $186,000 increase in operating expenses — with the difference coming from reserves.
Nonetheless, the town will have roughly $1.3 million in reserves, in case the revenue projections prove too optimistic.
To save money, the town delayed spending $1.5 million on capital improvement projects to some future date. Wayfinding signage, park upgrades, police equipment and other capital projects have been put up on a shelf until the financial picture improves.
Projects that remain on the books include the splash pad, turf replacement, body cams for police, vehicles and weapons replacement for police officers, HVAC units, turf replacement, the Rumsey Park civil plan and restrooms.
The $335,000 splash pad will not be funded out of the general fund budget, but out of the council contingency budget.
Barber said the splash pad does not “have a designated line item in the budget,” so “if the council decided to go forward with the project, it would be funded out of contingency” funds.
Acting town manager Sheila DeSchaaf said part of the CARES Act money will pay for public safety raises and the rest will go into a separate reserve fund to offset other expected losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!