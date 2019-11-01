The Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED) announced Monday that Trever Fleetham, economic development and planning manager for the town of Payson, has been selected as its 2020 Ben Warren Scholar.
Joyce Grossman, AAED’s executive director, said the competitive scholarship program covers Fleetham’s registration for the Arizona Basic Economic Development Course (AZ BEDC) offered every year in January.
“The AZ BEDC is the first course for those pursuing an internationally recognized Certified Economic Developer designation,” Grossman said. “It’s also a win for the town of Payson, which will benefit from Trever’s continuing professional development.”
Fleetham said he applied for the scholarship so he could attend the weeklong economic development educational course in downtown Phoenix.
“This is an amazing opportunity and I am honored to receive this scholarship (a $595 value),” he said. “The course will help me further my knowledge and skills in economic development in order to better serve Payson. Many economic development professionals attend this course to begin the path toward professional certification.”
The Ben Warren Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually for the Arizona Basic Economic Development Course, which is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.
Warren was one of AAED’s charter members and past-presidents. He worked in economic development for 34 years and is credited with being an early pioneer in Arizona’s industry-attraction model while working for both Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service.
The AAED, founded in 1974, advocates for responsible economic development through professional education, public policy and collaboration.
For more information, visit aaed.com or call 602-240-2233.
