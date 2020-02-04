Payson needs a back door evacuation route.
Main Street and Green Valley Park need better access.
So let’s build a new road — the Payson Town Council agreed.
But new complications emerged at the Jan. 23 meeting as the council debated a proposal to spend $85,000 to complete a federally required environmental study of the Green Valley Parkway road project.
The project would extend Green Valley Parkway several miles through the forest to connect to the Payson Event Center. The project has been on the town’s master plan for 40 years and would cost an estimated $10 million and require years of studies and negotiations with the Forest Service.
The wrinkle came when Payson resident Jeff Robbins called attention to several alternative solutions to the same problem included in a 2011 transportation study. Three alternatives would cost far less and provide more opportunities for economic development, he said. The alternatives could save $7 million by making use of the existing alignment of McLane Road, he said.
“Every single study in town recommends connecting McLane Road going to the event center and to connect it to Highway 87 for escape routes to Main Street most recommended by ADOT,” said Robbins.
The road would skirt the developed part of McLane to run along the base of the bluff that separates Main Street from the event center — over land the town already owns, instead of the Forest Service.
By contrast, the Green Valley Parkway extension would go around the bluff and through some difficult drainages on Forest Service land.
The issue prompted a brisk council debate, followed by a compromise.
The council unanimously agreed to spend $85,000 on a NEPA study of the Green Valley Parkway extension, while also considering the alternatives. The council also agreed to put a discussion of the alternative plans on a future council meeting.
Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey pushed for the Green Valley Parkway option and seemed initially irritated by the interjection of the alternatives. “This is another example of why things do not get done in this town,” he said at one point.
Several other council members said the town shouldn’t spend $85,000 studying the Green Valley Parkway route if a better, faster, cheaper way to provide both Main Street access and an emergency evacuation route exists. However, they ultimately agreed to get the NEPA study underway, since it will help clarify options and launch what may prove a possibly three-year process to win approval of a road crossing Forest Service land. The discovery of archaeological sites or other problems could cause an even longer delay, however.
The mayor had appointed a Green Valley Parkway committee, which approved the project. This prompted the mayor to put the approval of the NEPA study on the consent agenda, with items normally approved in a single block vote.
However, Robbins’ comments prompted Councilor Steve Smith to pull the item from the consent agenda for a separate vote and discussion.
The discussion initially turned heated between Smith and Morrissey, but they ultimately agreed on a compromise.
Smith argued the council needed to step back to figure out whether a faster, cheaper option existed.
“So I’d recommend we not move forward with this and that we allow for further discussion and development,” he said.
Councilor Barbara Underwood agreed, especially with a new town engineer coming on board. Former town engineer Curtis Ward recently left to work with the county. His replacement will start in February.
“There’s still more questions that need to be answered,” she said. “I just don’t want to rush into something.” The rest of the council seemed to lean toward waiting, until Morrissey jumped in.
“The work done on this has been more than adequate. This has been sitting around for 20 years and the reason it has not been done is what is going on right now,” he said.
Councilor Chris Higgins said he wanted to hear about all the options — and perhaps the town would even want multiple connections to Highway 87.
Smith agreed. “You could do this simultaneously,” he said, especially since “our town has already provided that we own the land and — we could actually make this happen.”
Smith then moved to spend $85,000 on the NEPA study.
Morrissey seconded his motion, adding, “this is historic” since usually the two council members sit on the opposite sides of the fence.
