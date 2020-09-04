The power point presentation Payson contract attorney Justin Pierce presented to the town council on Aug. 27. It presents the timeline that le…

Justin Pierce Timeline:

Dec. 12, 2019 – discussion on whether or not to remove or appoint RCEA board members.

Mayor asked to table the matter. Council member Jim Ferris made a motion to remove the board members. The motion failed due to a second.

Jan. 15, 2020 – council again seeks the removal or appointment of RCEA board members. Council member Steve Smith asked if the council had the legal authority to remove the board members. Aaron Arnson, from Pierce Coleman, confirmed the town’s contract with the RCEA allowed the council to remove board members for cause.

A motion to remove the three town RCEA board members passes 4 – 3.

Jan. 20 – Council member Janell Sterner emailed to request an update on when the council would select and appoint new RCEA board members.

Feb. 4 – town receives a letter from Snell & Wilmer that explains how the council’s vote to remove the RCEA board members violated their due process, failed to show cause for their removal, plus other claims such as breaking a contract.

Feb. 25 – Council member Ferris requests to talk about and possibly take an action regarding the RCEA board at the Feb. 27 meeting.

Feb. 27 – the afternoon before the scheduled council meeting, the RCEA obtains a temporary restraining order against the council taking any action against the RCEA. In its order, the court found the RCEA board members would “suffer irreparable harm” according to the “allegations in the complaint.” The court indicated the RCEA board members would have a very good chance of winning any legal case brought to the court.

Feb. 27 – the council votes to reinstate the three RCEA board members during its council meeting, after agreeing to a “walk away” deal. The deal required the town to reinstate the board members and the RCEA would drop the lawsuit. The deal allowed the RCEA to ask the court to have the legal fees it paid reimbursed. The court agreed and ordered the town to pay the legal fees to the RCEA’s lawyer, Snell & Wilmer.

Between February and June the town negotiated a claimed legal fee from $145,000 to $57,532.86.

In June, the court orders town to pay Snell & Wilmer's legal fees.

Aug. 13 payment shows up on the consent agenda.