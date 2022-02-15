Mustang Park, known as the Blue Park, has a new look after the town removed decades old playground equipment and rubber surface that posed a safety hazard.
The town reopened the park in the Payson Ranchos neighborhood of Payson on Feb. 7 after discussing the safety issues with the council on Jan. 13.
Mustang Park was built in 1995, with a covered picnic ramada, playground equipment, and a half basketball court. Trees provide shade on one side of the park. It only covers .2 acres.
“The surfacing was the biggest concern,” said Christine Smith, interim parks, and recreation director. “About 80% of that park is that rubberized surface. There is an assumption it is a safe surface.”
Smith then passed around a piece of the Mustang Park surface the town installed in 1995, along with a new piece of the rubber surface for them to compare the quality.
“You’ll see there is quite a difference,” she said.
But visitors to the park assumed the rubber was safer than the natural surface, said Smith.
“When you go to Rumsey Park with a natural surface, you have more caution,” she said. “You assume the rubber is safer. We didn’t find that happening over at Mustang.”
The rubberized surface was so bad, the company that makes it refused to sell any of the surface to the town unless it replaced the product throughout the park.
Smith and her staff could find no records that Mustang Park has ever had maintenance since being built. It is a busy park. Her department discovered it is used as a bus stop and by a day care facility.
“Just from our staff observing park users, they can be toddlers all the way up to high schoolers (that use the park),” she said of its demographics.
Council member Jolynn Schinstock agreed safety issues need to be addressed, but “this council looks like we inherited a lot of assets that were not taken care of. We look like the council that is taking things down and taking a while to get things back up, so when you guys reach out to the neighborhood, and to the residents, it would be nice if you had a timeline that you are going to try to follow as you go through the process.”
Council members Barbara Underwood and Scott Nossek agreed and asked what the plan was to bring the park back to providing what it has for more than 25 years.
“We want to communicate with residents first, so we don’t catch them off guard,” said Smith.
The town reached out to the 140 residents who live near the park, as well as the school district, to keep them appraised of the shutdown and construction.
“We want to remove the hazards as quickly as we can before we move forward,” she told the council in January.
The town did just that. Between Jan. 13 and Feb. 7, the town removed the old rubberized surface, playground equipment and swings. Both pieces of equipment were so old, replacement parts were no longer available.
The park now has decomposed granite as a surface. What remains of the old park is the half basketball court, but with a four-square court painted on it. The covered ramada is still available for picnics. The trees remain, but might go on the chopping block because their roots damage the surface and drop leaves and sap.
Smith assured the council the town plans to move forward as soon as possible with plans for more amenities, new fencing, new surface material, etc.
“We have some designers in mind that we can work with to get bids,” said Smith.
The rubberized surface material would cost $150,000, but planners might decide on a different material.
The town has an online survey available to fill out until Feb. 23. Residents can weigh in on what Mustang Park needs.
To find the survey, please follow this link: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/m5jSGNX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!