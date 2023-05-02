The Payson council closed the book on the splash pad grant boondoggle April 26 on a 6-1 vote to abandon plans to build a million-dollar splash pad in Green Valley Park.
The vote closes the door on years of studies and requires the town to cancel a state matching grant. The town has already invested $75,000 into the project.
The council majority said it would rather add a splash pad to the still developing plans for a town community and swim center than to continue down the long convoluted path of a splash pad funded by a grant.
The splash pad has spurred controversy ever since then-Mayor Tom Morrissey supported community members who asked for it four years ago. Over the years, council members made repeated changes concerning the placement, funding and scale of the project. Each change drove up the cost. The final price tag announced by Interim Parks Director J.P. de la Montagne came to $1 million.
Originally, citizens pitched a simple splash pad project, like the version Star Valley plans to open tentatively this summer.
“We envisioned a medium-sized lot at Green Valley Park over by the stage next to the bathrooms. It was all checked out by the water department, etc.,” said Debi LaBonte, one of the early community supporters of the project after hearing about the recent decision.
She said she and others found out Snowflake built its splash pad for under $200,000. They planned to do community fundraising.
Instead, LaBonte’s group found that after the town took on the project, costs ballooned.
At the Wednesday, April 26 council meeting, Vice Mayor Barbara Underwood just had enough.
“If we are going to move forward with the community center as one big project, add in the splash pad,” she said.
The town’s currently exploring the possibility of building a community and swim center on its own, after having rejected assorted proposed partnerships. The town hasn’t yet come up with an estimate as to the cost, placement or timing of a go-it-alone community center.
But the idea of throwing a splash pad into that mix appealed to the council majority.
Councilor Brett Flaherty proved the lone dissenter – suggesting the town move the splash pad closer to the bathrooms and playground in Green Valley Park and scale back the bells and whistles — perhaps without the grant.
“Can we walk over and build something decent that would still provide that type of service?” he asked. “We would not have to go through the hoops of the grant. I just think it would be a huge asset.”
Councilor Jolynn Schinstock opposed building the slash pad at Green Valley Park for health reasons.
“Have you ever been to Green Valley Park after a snowstorm and tried to make a snowball?” she asked, “There is so much animal feces, you can’t even make a snowball. You would have to build such a huge fence to keep out animals, it would add more to the cost. Someone would have to check it twice a day (for contamination levels) even on the weekends.”
She wondered if that’s why she has found the splash pad at Rio Salado closed more often than not.
“There’s a lot of obstacles to look at,” said Schinstock.
But there have been obstacles throughout the Payson splash pad journey.
The long winding road of the Payson splash pad
The community group pushing for the splash pad in the first place put the estimated cost at $125,000.
However, the town staff immediately jumped the cost at $250,000 due to engineering and other concerns.
Moreover, the discussion of the splash pad in 2020 got tangled up in the debate about Taylor Pool. The council spent months pondering the cost of repairing the aging, uncovered pool in Rumsey Park or building the splash pad. Ultimately, the council shut down the pool and studied the cost of building a new swim center.
The demise of the pool made the splash pad even more attractive as a recreational amenity for families and visitors. The council debated sites that would require less earth-moving and engineering – but also approved a plan to demolish an old Forest Service building at Green Valley Park on a flat piece of land in preparation.
But as the council added new features, the cost ballooned again. This time to nearly double – $415,000.
The council balked at the new price tag. The project looked dead.
But then town staff landed a matching grant from the state Land and Water Conservation Fund, which would pay half the cost of the proposed project.
The project was back on track.
But by May 2021, the town concluded it would need a new parking lot. Moreover, the project would have to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The price rose to $687,000.
The town officially received the grant in August 2021, then learned it had to apply for more money to do an archeology analysis. That delayed everything for another year, waiting on findings from the State Preservation Office and Tohono O’odham Nation.
By the end of 2021, the council had condemned Taylor Pool. The splash pad went to the front burner.
In late 2021, the grant required the town to hire a project manager. The town hired Andy Romance for $58,000.
In July 2022, he reported that the town would lose the grant if it tried to move the pad out of Green Valley Park. He suggested other locations in the park in case construction issues arose.
By this point, the council had heard about the splash pad 26 different times.
The final straw that killed the splash pad
On April 26, the council learned the preferred location wouldn’t work because it’s in the floodplain if the American Gulch floods. The secondary location also had problems. The town would have to remove an old septic tank and would face costly grading challenges due to hard rock conditions.
Moreover, the town would have to build an expensive engineered sidewalk to the bathrooms to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. To accommodate more visitors, the town would need a new parking lot. These problems added $300,000 to the splash pad’s cost, the council learned on April 26.
Flaherty asked if the town could compromise by moving the splash pad closer to the bathrooms and playground.
Town Manager Troy Smith said such a move would take so much additional time that inflation would double the price again.
“The direction we have from you is to build the splash pad,” said Smith. “We have in the budget a request for another $300,000. If you’d like to change that or give us another direction, please tell us.”
Flaherty suggested the town build something simple with the $250,00 it has on hand.
Underwood instead suggested adding the splash pad to the hoped-for aquatic center and Joel Mona agreed.
Scott Nossek wondered whether the town would face any consequences for returning the grant.
“Having all these increased costs, there would be an understanding of changing our mind,” said Higgins.
Flaherty suggested additional study on a new site and scaled down project, but the council decided instead to abandon the grant and add the splash pad to the plan for a community and aquatic center.
In the end, only Flaherty voted against canceling the grant and ending the splash pad project at Green Valley.
(2) comments
Put the splash pad at Chaparral Pines and see how it does! Again council is finally doing the will of the people and not the will of the profiteers. God work Payson Town Council. I'm waiting to see what happens with the proposed "Water Park" for the flood plain Apache Gulch. What a waste of precious water that would be.
The kids hit the lottery in this decision.
The splash pad idea came before the town council originally as a $200k fundraiser by kris Morrissey and Lori mills, after that failed Tom Morrissey politicized it to get the town to pay for it. A poor sight choice and Ignoring the usual building and bid protocols it languished as a political talking point with no possible funding. The grant 4 years later was a non-starter and had more financial restrictions than benefits. The location in Green Valley Park originally chosen was a poor choice in a flood plain. The current location is unwanted and unsafe. There is no Zero money in the budget to justify the additional needed staff and maintenance it would have very soon gone the way of Taylor Pool. Taylor Pool was designated an expired asset in 2015 hence the Rumsey Park plan that was denied. The Splash pad is not dead, it is just being finally managed properly. The Kids need a Pool FIRST. Period. A splash pad can be added to an aquatic center as discussed by town council. The kids win big time. This town council and Mayor are going to build a pool as soon as possible. Design and land purchase are in the works as you read this. . Just because you don’t understand proper planning don’t criticize it, please?
