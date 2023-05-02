Splash pad new design (copy)
After four years and more than 27 appearances in front of the council, the Payson Splash Pad project at Green Valley Park has died. In a 6 — 1 split vote on April 26, the Payson Council decided to add a splash pad to the yet to be planned community and aquatic center.

The Payson council closed the book on the splash pad grant boondoggle April 26 on a 6-1 vote to abandon plans to build a million-dollar splash pad in Green Valley Park.

The vote closes the door on years of studies and requires the town to cancel a state matching grant. The town has already invested $75,000 into the project.

Bruce W
Bruce W Heffner

Put the splash pad at Chaparral Pines and see how it does! Again council is finally doing the will of the people and not the will of the profiteers. God work Payson Town Council. I'm waiting to see what happens with the proposed "Water Park" for the flood plain Apache Gulch. What a waste of precious water that would be.

Jeff R
Jeff Robbins

The kids hit the lottery in this decision.

The splash pad idea came before the town council originally as a $200k fundraiser by kris Morrissey and Lori mills, after that failed Tom Morrissey politicized it to get the town to pay for it. A poor sight choice and Ignoring the usual building and bid protocols it languished as a political talking point with no possible funding. The grant 4 years later was a non-starter and had more financial restrictions than benefits. The location in Green Valley Park originally chosen was a poor choice in a flood plain. The current location is unwanted and unsafe. There is no Zero money in the budget to justify the additional needed staff and maintenance it would have very soon gone the way of Taylor Pool. Taylor Pool was designated an expired asset in 2015 hence the Rumsey Park plan that was denied. The Splash pad is not dead, it is just being finally managed properly. The Kids need a Pool FIRST. Period. A splash pad can be added to an aquatic center as discussed by town council. The kids win big time. This town council and Mayor are going to build a pool as soon as possible. Design and land purchase are in the works as you read this. . Just because you don’t understand proper planning don’t criticize it, please?

