The Town of Payson demolished this old building in Green Valley Park in preparation of building a splash pad. Since this picture in September of 2020, finding the funds for the project have proved challenging as the size and scope continue to change.
The Snowflake splash pad provides hours of entertainment for kids and a welcome relief from parents. Some drive an hour and a half roundtrip to bring their children to play on hot summer days. Payson has tried to build a splash pad for four years.
After focusing on what to do about a community pool for weeks, rumors have bubbled up about the Payson splash pad.
To “avoid misinformation,” the town put out a social media post stating the splash pad project was still going forward.
“Town staff are actively working on the splash pad project, and the building of the splash pad has not been canceled,” wrote the town.
The building of the splash pad has popped up on the council’s agenda for the past four years.
Citizens launched the initiative in 2018 to build a splash pad based on community fundraising efforts.
Those efforts never materialized. Instead, the council decided the town would pay for the splash pad. They scouted a location in Green Valley Park and tore down an old building in preparation. Then building costs climbed to more than $400,000. The council asked staff to find alternative funding.
And that launched the significant delay.
On Aug. 12, 2021, the council accepted a federal matching fund grant for $207,000. The council set aside that money in this year’s budget.
The grant has further requirements the town did not know it would have to cover. The town must hire a project manager and archaeologist to make sure no artifacts cover the site.
Those administering the grant understand the town did not prepare for these added costs, so the grant allows staff to expand the matching fund request.
“Council also authorized staff to seek a budget amendment, seeking additional funding, to help cover project management and archaeologist service required by the grant,” wrote staff. “Town staff have submitted the budget amendment, interviewed potential project managers and are actively furthering plans to construct the splash pad for the community.”
The contract for the project manager will be on an upcoming council agenda.
(1) comment
The Real reason the cost of the project soared was due to packing the project with pork, hoping to delay or kill the project. It was packed with things like, "elk abatement", "protection from a possible 100 year flood" (for a water feature?), a separate parking area, and other things no other splash pad in the state has. The community of Snowflake Arizona built their splash pad for $180k. They are a much smaller community than Payson. The got it done while we still struggle with private agendas!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!