The Payson streets department had readied their equipment to deal with the early snow in November. The department has a new snow removal map on the town’s website.

The Payson Street Department staff read the Farmer’s Almanac prediction for a mild winter, but they’re glad they got ready for snow early.

“Our crews are always planning for Mother Nature’s tricks,” wrote street staff in the Nov. 10 town manager’s report. “As we move closer to the winter solstice our crew sets up our rigs for plowing operations and moves over to a main focus on brushing, grading and dry ditch cleaning.”

