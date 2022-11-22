The Payson Street Department staff read the Farmer’s Almanac prediction for a mild winter, but they’re glad they got ready for snow early.
“Our crews are always planning for Mother Nature’s tricks,” wrote street staff in the Nov. 10 town manager’s report. “As we move closer to the winter solstice our crew sets up our rigs for plowing operations and moves over to a main focus on brushing, grading and dry ditch cleaning.”
The street department’s 10 full time operators have shifted from summer paving projects and water-based ditch cleaning to removing brush from ditches, grading roads and putting plows on the front of street equipment. The department is happy to have added three more crew members, Wyatt Ranft, Brad Meyocks, and Jesse Power this fall. Before, the crew had three open positions for many years.
The first week of November tested the street crew readiness with “an early dash of the white stuff,” wrote staff.
“Our crews were more than happy to get into an end-of-shift snowball fight and then head home to prepare for an early rise Friday morning for the expected snow overnight from last week’s storms,” wrote staff.
The town has a new and updated snowplow map and policy on the town’s website that shows how the town will prioritize snow removal.
“Our crews are out very early and stay out very late,” wrote staff. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we keep the roads navigable and safe for all the Town of Payson’s residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!