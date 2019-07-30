Payson schools will continue to hold the line against a rising number of out-of-district, online students.
The board last week reiterated its policy barring such online students from participating in the district’s extracurricular activities, like drama, sports and other activities.
The ban doesn’t apply to students enrolled in the district who take online classes through a district program. The district gets money from the state for those students, so the board figured those students should also be able to participate in extracurricular activities.
On the other hand, home-school students can continue to participate in district programs — although they would have to pay the same fees as district students. State lawmakers passed a statewide law requiring all districts to allow home-school students to participate in extracurricular programs, in an effort to encourage home schooling.
However, if home schooled students are taking online classes at home, they might fall under the policy.
Payson Center for Success has a wide-ranging online program, which provides a good alternative for many students who don’t like traditional class settings — or want to explore classes the district doesn’t offer.
Studies show that some students thrive in an online setting, depending on the quality of the program. However, many students struggle in an online setting, partly because they can’t ask questions as readily and partly because they’re much more on their own in getting the work done and keeping up with deadlines.
Pure online courses have a much higher failure rate than in-the-flesh, traditional classes. This has led programs like PCS to instead embrace a blended online program, where students come to class and work their way through the online course. However, there’s a teacher in the class to answer questions and keep them on track. Studies suggest the failure rate for these blended classes is much closer to traditional courses.
For instance, the online charter school Primavera program has a graduation rate of about 50 percent, although the Chief Executive Officer of the school in 2018 got paid $8.8 million, according to a story in the Arizona Republic. The program has 20,000 students but only 94 teachers, for a student-teacher ratio of 215 to 1. So the program makes tons of money, but a majority of the students don’t actually finish their classes — with a dropout rate about 10 times the state average.
But the Payson School Board’s main concern on Monday remained enrollment — and not continuing to lose students to out-of-district, online courses.
“This would only apply to students attending online schools that are not offered by the Payson School District. Home schooled students not involved in online would not be affected,” said Superintendent Stan Rentz.
“At least if they’re our students, we get to keep the ADA (average daily attendance money from the state). Otherwise, the ADA is going elsewhere,” said board president Barbara Underwood.
District Financial Director Kathie Manning noted, “It’s how we compete for students in the district, that we over these extracurricular activities.”
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
