The Flagstaff Fuels Mitigation crew removes brush on a property in Payson. The crew of eight cleared 10 acres in five days. Rim Wildfire Awareness Team, Inc. (RIMWAT) and the Payson Senior Center have joined forces to sponsor a volunteer Firewise clean-up day on currently vacant property Oct. 1.
Rim Wildfire Awareness Team, Inc. (RIMWAT) and the Payson Senior Center have joined forces to sponsor a volunteer Firewise clean-up day on currently vacant property Oct. 1.
“The Payson Senior Center is the “heartbeat” of our community. Its success lies under the generous support of our community. With the heavy rainfall of this summer’s monsoon, their future building site has become overrun with blessings of everything green!” wrote Bob Decker in a press release from RIMWAT.
RIMWAT was created to sponsor events like this clean-up event and educational events, just in time to help the Senior Center.
“With fuels mitigation costs running around $6,000 an acre, the Center contacted the nonprofit, RIMWAT, to determine whether they could help ... (at) no charge,” wrote Decker.
RIMWAT has made its mission to help those who cannot afford fuel mitigation costs.
The project will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 8 a.m. The property is off Malibu Street. It will be flagged, according to Senior Center staff.
“We will be dividing volunteers into teams, and a RIMWAT leader will head and supervise each team,” wrote Decker. “And yes, we are hoping to generate enough interest to add additional volunteers from this event to our list of permanent volunteers.”
If you would like to volunteer or for more information, please contact the Payson Senior Center at 928-474-4876.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!