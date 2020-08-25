The Payson Town Council plans to start construction on a splash pad using council contingency funds.
At the council’s Aug. 13 meeting, however, both council members and members of the public urged a blend of private-public funding instead of solely relying on town financial resources.
The splash pad idea has floated around since October 2019, when residents pitched building a splash pad in Green Valley Park through fundraising.
By the time budget talks rolled around six months later, the town allocated $250,000 for the project.
Since then, estimates on the cost increased while features diminished and debate raged on whether the town should fully fund the project. Then the pandemic shut it all down.
Once the council saw sales tax revenues weren’t as bad as expected, the splash pad returned to the agenda, but this time, Councilor Chris Higgins asked that some of the funds come from other sources.
Higgins researched what other communities had done to build their splash pads.
“The one thing that was common in all the articles, in all of the other communities (with splash pads) it was done with grants or donations,” he said.
Bullhead City received a gift from the Kiwanis Club. Wickenburg received a grant for $150,000. Thatcher and Snowflake raised money and received grants.
Higgins urged the council to “really truly think outside the box” on how to fund the splash pad with more than “our tax dollars.”
Resident Jeff Robbins echoed Higgins’ request to expand the funding sources.
“Reach out to the community for financial help following Show Low’s model of contacting Unlimited Play to help with local donors and look for potential grants to offset taxpayer expenses. This way the town could provide the best possible product with a UV filter and the most possible features,” he said in a statement read by town staff.
Mayor Tom Morrissey disagreed, saying the community is “already invested in this” and supports the town paying for the splash pad.
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf said the price for the splash pad could change because the town has found a new location.
“There is a building to be demolished,” she said, suggesting the water and utilities at the location could save money on the project. The building sits at the intersection of Lake Drive and Green Valley Parkway in Green Valley Park. The parks department used it for storage.
Vice Mayor Janell Sterner and Councilors Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Steve Smith all asked for new bids, a timeline and regular updates on the project.
DeSchaaf said the preferred opening date for the splash pad would be May next year, but “the number one thing we need to do is work with an engineer … then we need to work with an architect.”
The council agreed and unanimously passed a motion to pay for the work out of council contingency funds.
“Once we have the design and the civil work done, we can figure out what is this thing really going to cost us,” said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!