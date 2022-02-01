Payson will pay $2.5 million over and above its normal contributions for police and fire retirement next year — 5% of its proposed $50 million budget, the council learned recently.
This had council member Jim Ferris confused.
“When the sales tax went through, we were talking about $13 million unfunded and now we’re talking about $20 million. How did we get the increase and passed the new sales tax increase?” he asked during a Jan. 4 council work session on the upcoming 2022-23 budget.
The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System has created quite the conundrum for every town and county in Arizona.
Even the state pays millions in catch up on retirement payments for its retired DPS officers, including a $600 million extra payment in Gov. Ducey’s proposed budget for the upcoming year.
The ballooning payments represent an effort by counties, towns and the state to make up for the investment losses during the 2009 recession — compounded by a series of decisions that increased payouts to retirees.
The deficit has remained despite the recovery of the stock market. So, towns have been making extra payments to avoid the interest and penalties the fund charges for the deficit.
Payson now has to contribute about 70% of each police officer’s salary to the state retirement fund, just to keep the deficit from growing. The town pays about 42% for firefighters.
Ferris insisted the extra payments don’t make sense, given the fund’s investment gains — including a 26% return this year, according to Kevin Arntz, Payson’s deputy town manager of finance.
How did we get here?
The problem of PSPRS started before the 2008 recession.
When the managers of the fund saw record stock returns year after year, they changed the rules to automatically increase payouts to retirees with any returns above 9% in a year.
Moreover, PSPRS sought to keep returns high by investing in riskier and risker investments.
So when the bottom fell out of the market in 2008, PSPRS found itself without enough money to pay promised benefits for 60,000 active and retired police officers and firefighters.
An initial effort to trim benefits or require workers to increase their contributions floundered when courts ruled the system couldn’t change the promised benefits once someone started work. As it turns out, the state retirement system for judges and other elected officials was also affected by that ruling.
Voters eventually approved changes in the system that have cut obligations to new hires, but the system still must cover the promised benefits for everyone already in the system. Public safety employees at that point could retire with full benefits after 20 years, even if they got another job.
The investment losses and rise in promised benefits created a shortfall that left the system with about half the endowment it needed to fulfill its promises to workers.
“There’s only three pots of money to fix the problem, employee and employer contributions and dividend income,” said Arntz. “The employee contributions are capped. Dividends are what they are. The one that has to make it up is the town.”
The system has about $12 billion in assets. This year the state made an extra contribution of $1 billion and counties and towns contributed an extra $580 million to help shrink the deficit. In addition, cities, counties and the state made $1 billion in regular payments.
The extra contributions have reduced the unfunded liability from $12 billion to about $10 billion.
Payson fixes
During the tenure of former Payson mayor Craig Swartwood (2016-18), the council increased Payson sales taxes. Among other things, the increase paid for the town’s debt to the system for current and retired first responders.
Swartwood lost the election after he raised the sales taxes, but the added revenue covered a variety of needs including the resumption of street maintenance and catching up on the PSPRS debt. This allowed the town to save on the interest the system charges for the debt.
On the state level, voters passed a change to retirement eligibility and payouts. Officers that were hired after 2012 pay a higher portion of their salary into retirement and can’t start collecting benefits until they reach a certain age.
Arntz told the council Payson has a plan to pay off its PSPRS shortfall obligation by 2036.
