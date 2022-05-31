It feels like running in place to the Payson Town Council each time they hear about their outstanding balance owed to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
“What concerns me is over the last handful of years we’ve paid $2.9 million into the fund and we’re $2.7 million further in the hole than what we were before,” said Councilor Jim Ferris after hearing an update on the PSPRS from Kevin Artz, Payson’s deputy town manager and financial director.
“I do understand what you are saying. It would be nice to see that the unfunded liability would start to decrease for us,” said Artz, explaining the town doesn’t have any option but to pay for retired judges, law enforcement and firefighters’ promised retirement benefits under Arizona law.
State law requires each town every year to adopt a funding policy to explain to PSPRS how the town plans to pay back the millions PSPRS needs. The plan has to say how the town will guarantee its regular payments to fund and when and how it will meet the requirements. The town must also formally accept what it owes based on a PSPRS actuarial valuation report. The law also requires the town to define the funded target ratio and the timeline to meet that targeted funded ratio. In other words, PSPRS asks for a plan on how, how much, when and how soon can the town pay off the $20.7 million dollars owed since the stock market crashed in 2008.
“So, a huge part of this is how investments are going?” said Mayor Tom Morrissey, to clarify that the PSPRS fund managers play a role in how much Payson owes to its former police and firefighters.
Artz agreed that when PSPRS did better with its market returns, that helped, but it’s all a balancing act.
“It’s a dual combination of managing the rate that we are paying on an annual basis and getting the trust funds to be more towards being solvent or completely funded,” said Artz.
The problem with PSPRS started before the 2008 recession when the stock market rolled high on the good times.
As the PSPRS fund managers saw record returns year after year, they changed the rules for retirement payouts. The changes allowed retirement benefits to automatically increase with any returns above 9% per year. On top of that, to keep those returns high, PSPRS fund managers invested in riskier investments.
By the time the bottom fell out of the market, PSPRS managers found themselves without enough money to pay promised benefits for 60,000 active and retired police officers and firefighters.
At first, cities, towns, county governments and the state sought to make up the difference between what retirees expected to see on their monthly checks and what investments could fund by leaning on current employees. They trimmed benefits and increased paycheck contributions. Courts stopped that by ruling the system couldn’t change the promised benefits once someone started to work. It didn’t hurt that judges and elected officials’ retirement benefits were affected by the same ruling.
Voters eventually approved changes in the system that reduced retirement benefits to new hires, but the system must still cover the promised benefits for those already in the system.
This puts pressure on Payson to cover its former employees’ retirement benefits. The town’s payments must make up the gap (aka the unfunded liability) created between the investment losses and the rise in promised benefits.
Artz told the council the town plans to pay off its unfunded liability by 2036 by increasing its yearly contributions to PSPRS to $1.8 million.
The council voted unanimously to agree to the proposed PSPRS funding plan required by law.
