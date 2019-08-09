The staff at a Payson Subway had plenty to celebrate Tuesday.
Store No. 2345, in the Bashas’ shopping center, was named Arizona’s Restaurant of the Month for August.
The location, at 128 E. Highway 260, has seen a 16 percent increase in sales over last year. This, coupled with positive customer feedback, landed the store with the top corporate honor and a shiny gold trophy, which staff proudly pointed out Tuesday.
To celebrate, free cake was handed out to customers.
“I am honored,” said owner Kathy James, who has owned the location for nearly 30 years. “It shows the employees are working hard.”
There are roughly 400 Subway locations in Arizona and this was only the second time the Payson location had received the award, James said.
