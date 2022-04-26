Facing the loss of millions in grant dollars for transportation upgrades, the Payson Town Council unanimously voted to take over management of the Beeline Bus from the Senior Center on April 14.
The Senior Center made it clear when they agreed to launch the service in 2018, the organization would not keep the bus service forever.
“Because at the Senior Center we don’t have the insurance, (the town has) retirement and benefits, we don’t have that,” said council member Barbara Underwood, who is also on the Senior Center board.
The Center launched the service in 2018, after attending a meeting with the Arizona Department of Transportation. The meeting discussed the grants available to start and then maintain a bus service, but the grants required an institution with buses and a dispatch system that was a government or nonprofit entity. Because the Center distributed meals and gave rides to seniors already, they had all the experience and equipment necessary to set up the Beeline Bus.
It was a long time coming. Since 2004, various Rim Country entities have spent $245,000 researching who and how to launch a bus service. The studies showed either a nonprofit or government could run the bus and receive grants, but no agency had the background and equipment necessary to qualify for the grants — until the Senior Center stepped up.
Once the Beeline Bus started, both Payson and Star Valley found they could apply for federal transportation grants that upgraded roads, sidewalks and infrastructure. The Federal Transit Administration has millions of dollars in grants to improve roads, access and infrastructure — if a community has a bus service — because the federal government recognizes a bus service improves community mobility and safety while guiding development and providing jobs.
Joann Conlin, the director for the Senior Center, said the organization had signed up to run the Beeline Bus for two years, but the pandemic and a delayed study focused on the best agency to take over the bus added two more years. Throughout that time, the Arizona Department of Transportation funded the purchase of more buses, the hiring of staff and management costs.
The Gila County transportation completed a study in the last few months. It found the county would be the best entity to take over the Beeline Bus. Yet the county refused to take over the bus, because the Town of Miami runs a bus and the supervisors felt it unbalanced to only manage a bus service in the north, when one is running in the south, said Sheila DeSchaaf, deputy town manager and public works director.
“What is Miami’s rational for not going along with (the county taking over the bus)?” said council member Jim Ferris.
“The town manager of Miami is concerned about disruptions to service,” said Payson Town Manager Troy Smith.
Smith thought Miami wanted “more solid data that there is truly a cost savings to combine the two systems.”
Ferris expressed his concerns for the increase costs to the town to add staff and their benefits, to which Mayor Tom Morrissey, Underwood, and DeSchaaf cautioned he needed to weigh against the loss of grants.
“This is a whole new world. There is funding out there that we never dreamed we could get,” said Morrissey. “This new infrastructure bill that we will have access to will give us the opportunity to repair our sidewalks in connection with the bus routing. If this service were to go away, this would go away.”
DeSchaaf added, “it funds not only the construction of the sidewalk but also the infrastructure of the drainage.”
She added, if the town took over the bus, it could open yet more grant opportunities “to get improvements completed.”
The council passed the resolution to take over management of the Beeline Bus unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!