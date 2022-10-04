Talk to Payson Fire Chief David Staub and you’ll never look at the town the same way.
He thinks about wildfire overtaking Payson, haunted by California’s Camp Fire that consumed the town of Paradise — killing 85 people.
One regional study concluded that Payson faces a greater risk of a town-destroying wildfire than Paradise did before it burned to the ground.
So the whole town needs to prepare for the unthinkable, he said.
But what really keeps him laying awake in the night are a handful of neighborhoods in Payson built with no back door — and no escape if a fire starts in the wrong place on the wrong day.
And a lack of fire hydrants exacerbates that problem — as well as outdated neighborhoods especially vulnerable.
The Payson Fire Department has a simulation table. Staub can program to work and rework wildfire scenarios as he seeks to understand how to deploy firefighters and resources if that day ever comes here.
He’s got mutual aid agreements with fire districts in the area.
And he works hand in hand with the Forest Service on wildfires.
It’s all so real to him. Staub perfected a plan for his own family — making sure everyone knew who will be responsible for what. They practiced an evacuation — making sure everything they wanted to take would fit quickly into two cars. He knows he won’t be there to help. He’d have been on the fire line — helping other families escape.
“Everything worked out but the cat carriers,” he said. “So, they went on designated laps.”
Staub’s children have since grown and left the house, without ever needing to evacuate.
Now he’s left to think about all the other families, kids, and elders in the community and how they would escape a wildfire, or worse.
And it’s not just the threat of a wildfire. Payson could very well experience an “inside out” fire.
That refers to a fire that starts from either a house fire lighting up neighbors’ homes, or a lightning strike in an undeveloped greenbelt that gets out of control.
“The more chaotic fires are the inside-out fires,” he said. “You are trying to control a fire, and we don’t have a grid pattern.”
The town’s new Firewise brush-clearing ordinance is designed to eventually reduce the risk of the rapid spread of such an “inside-out” fire — which could then roar out into the surrounding forest.
That’s why everyone in town should prepare to evacuate now — long before the notice buzzes on their phones.
First, identify, then practice an alternate exit from your home.
“You never know which way the fire will come,” he said.
Next, decide which critical documents and irreplaceable keepsakes to take.
“So long as we had our IDs — our driver’s licenses and passports, we left everything else,” he said. “We took all our computers, pictures, and what we needed to live for 10 days from home.”
Documents such as birth certificates can be reproduced, especially if they have been scanned and sent to the owner in an email, said Staub.
Once the crisis occurs, Staub said the panicked brain takes over and rational thought evaporates. It’s no time to make critical decisions about what to take or not.
“Firefighters are trained to fight fire. We have mindsets and trained on policies to do the job,” he said.
Even then, firefighters make most of their most life-threatening mistakes between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
“By the grace of God, we haven’t had a mayday (an emergency during those hours) ... you lose your perspective about time. You lose your ability to make rational decisions,” he said. “(But) we train people to make decisions without sleep. What’s somebody who hasn’t trained for sleep deprivation going to do making those decisions at 3 a.m.? Those are things to think about.”
Staub suggests watching videos of the 1992 Oakland, Calif. fire as an example of what Payson residents might experience when evacuating. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NseOhUqZAh0
“They have windy roads, hills, fire, and smoke and you can’t see,” he said. “This is a great example of windy hilly roads.”
Payson has plenty of winding, narrow roads, but some communities face added dangers due to the way they’re built.
For instance, residents of Hillcrest or Alpine Heights Drives could easily get trapped with no evacuation route if embers in a windstorm set fire to the dry brush on the hillsides. Both communities have many homes at the end of a long feeder street with no back door exit.
“Alpine Heights and Hillside would not be built today,” said Staub. “The town has subdivision rules and traffic plans and fire codes. Those things (no second exit) wouldn’t be allowed today.”
Staub much prefers the communities across the highway.
“The west side of town is better,” he said. “McLane (offers) an alternate escape route. It’s a half a mile off 87 and the road goes for four miles off.”
For when the chaos of the ember storm starts, Staub and his crews will be too busy to handle every situation.
“People ask, what can the town do for me? Better to ask, what can you do for yourself,” said Staub. “(Because) once the event occurs. The only thing we have available to us is time.”
