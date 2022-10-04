deer creek fire 2 Matt Havey.jpg

A Deer Creek resident uses a garden hose to help stop a house fire from spreading to neighboring properties Wednesday night. During a wildfire or out of control house fire that threatens other homes, a garden hose will not save homes. Best to evacuate, says Payson's Fire Chief David Staub. 

 Photo courtesy of Matt Havey/GCSO

Talk to Payson Fire Chief David Staub and you’ll never look at the town the same way.

He thinks about wildfire overtaking Payson, haunted by California’s Camp Fire that consumed the town of Paradise — killing 85 people.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.