The Time Out shelter opened several gifts during the holiday season, a grant and a chance to raise money with the Phoenix Suns basketball team.
Time Out helps those traumatized by domestic violence start a new life. The shelter serves those in Rim Country and the state, nation and even internationally for domestic violence.
The Phoenix Suns have provided grants to Time Out in the past, but pitched the shelter on a new idea. They called shelter CEO Edna Welsheimer to see if Time Out would like to be its featured nonprofit during the March 21 Dallas Mavericks vs. Suns game.
She said yes.
“We’re doing a 50/50 raffle with the Suns,” said Welsheimer. “All of the raffle tickets are sold at the game.”
During the game, Time Out volunteers will sell 100 tickets throughout the first quarter.
By halftime, the proceeds will be counted and results announced.
For those interested in supporting the fundraiser, Time Out will make it a whole evening.
“We’re going to have a party bus going down and back,” said Welsheimer.
Tickets for the game are $50 and the ride up and down costs another $50 ($100 for the party bus, $50 for a ticket).
It’ll be fun, promises Welsheimer.
“We’re still working out the details,” she said.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward the capital campaign to build a new shelter — which is going well, said Welsheimer.
“We’ve got the engineering group that will work with us (because) we’re at the engineering stage,” she said.
Plans have not been finalized, but preliminary sketches are in the works.
“Nothing is set in stone yet,” said Welsheimer.
To keep day-to-day operations on task, Time Out received a $5,000 grant from the Arizona Foundation for Women (https://www.asfw.org).
“They are all about empowering women,” said Welsheimer.
The grant will cover needs for residents in shelter, transition and community programs.
“Time Out will use this for emergency replacement of important documents, automobile repairs/maintenance, clothing, shoes, special dietary needs, medical appointments due to injuries and chronic medical conditions, prescription, dental and vision.”
The funds will also help to get kids ready and to school, cover utility deposits and for those moving into a house, a down payment.
“These are often needed when clients have obtained employment and are ready to transition to their own home,” said Welsheimer.
If interested in the Phoenix Suns fundraiser, purchase tickets online. Visit www.timeoutshelter.org, click on the donate now button, fill in the total amount for tickets desired, and the word “basketball” and number of tickets to be purchased in the description. Tickets and information will be mailed.
