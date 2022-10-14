Cold and rainy weather did not dampen the enthusiasm for the launch of the Beeline Bus service Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The community has had enthusiasm for the bus since. By Jan. 1, 2023 the Town of Payson will take care of the equipment and employees of the Beeline Bus after the council voted to take over the ADOT grant to run the service.
On Sept. 22, the Payson council unanimously voted to take on all responsibility for the Beeline Bus, including the grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The grant made the Beeline Bus possible, which has opened other possibilities for grants to repair roads and sidewalks. In fact, it was this access to more grant money that spurred the council to take on administering the bus in April, intending to manage and hire drivers in the future. If they hadn’t voted to take over the ADOT grant, the town faced losing up to $1.9 million in “transportation related construction services” defined as grant money to build sidewalks, road, and drainage improvements.
Payson intends to have its own employees driving Beeline buses by Jan. 1, 2023. Until then, Senior Center employees will continue to drive the Beeline Bus.
Rim Country has long known it needs a bus service. Since 2004, various Rim Country groups spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on studies figuring out how to launch a bus service.
The federal government supports a bus service to improve community mobility and safety. Buses also help guide development and provide jobs.
Senior Center representatives launched the Beeline Bus in 2018 after attending an ADOT presentation. ADOT announced it had grants available for the administrative and operating costs to run a bus service, but an organization already had to have buses and a dispatch system to apply. Since the Senior Center already had that infrastructure through their rides for seniors and Meals on Wheels program, they agreed to launch the Beeline Bus.
From the beginning, the Senior Center made it very clear they would not run the service forever.
Time passed and both Star Valley and Payson found the Federal Transit Administration has millions in grant money to improve transportation access and infrastructure — if the community has a bus service. They also found many of their elderly population used the bus. Ridership increased. The pandemic lengthened the time the Senior Center kept the Beeline Bus, but by 2022, the organization declared it was time to pass the torch of the Beeline Bus to another entity.
Gila County passed at the offer because the Town of Miami already has a bus service. The leaders of Miami worried a countywide bus service would be too unwieldy and their community would suffer. The supervisors agreed.
The Senior Center next turned to Payson. The town took on the bus but partnered with Star Valley and Gila County to help pay the estimated two-year local match of $363,272 required by the ADOT grant.
The town will pay more for administration and labor as they offer benefits, and the Senior Center did not.
The town will now take over the ADOT grant and continue to create the administrative and support system necessary to run the bus service.
Taxpayers blackmailed into submission and a weak council creating more "jobs". Have you ever notice how many people use this "service". It my be cheaper to pay the Uber bill for the few that need this aid. Besides, when was the last time any money was spent on the deteriorating roads and streets in this town? Perhaps the MHA, or whatever it goes by these this week, would upgrade the pot hole and tar stripes town on the Rim.
