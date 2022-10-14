beeline bus helped by county

The Beeline Bus has filled a need in Rim Country - transportation for those without a vehicle or who are unable to drive. 

 Contributed photo/

On Sept. 22, the Payson council unanimously voted to take on all responsibility for the Beeline Bus, including the grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The grant made the Beeline Bus possible, which has opened other possibilities for grants to repair roads and sidewalks. In fact, it was this access to more grant money that spurred the council to take on administering the bus in April, intending to manage and hire drivers in the future. If they hadn’t voted to take over the ADOT grant, the town faced losing up to $1.9 million in “transportation related construction services” defined as grant money to build sidewalks, road, and drainage improvements.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Bruce W
Bruce W Heffner

Taxpayers blackmailed into submission and a weak council creating more "jobs". Have you ever notice how many people use this "service". It my be cheaper to pay the Uber bill for the few that need this aid. Besides, when was the last time any money was spent on the deteriorating roads and streets in this town? Perhaps the MHA, or whatever it goes by these this week, would upgrade the pot hole and tar stripes town on the Rim.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.