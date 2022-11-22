In 1998, the Payson council voted to adopt a design created by William Schwind, the Parks and Recreation director. Schwind created the now familiar green squiggle tree and purple handwritten Payson name.
The slogan Arizona’s Cool Mountain Town wasn’t adopted by the council until 2008. The council didn’t vote to put the two together until 2015. Payson officially registered the current logo and slogan in 2018 with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
It took the Town of Payson 50 years before it officially settled on its current logo with the green squiggly tree, handwritten purple lettered name and slogan, Arizona’s Cool Mountain Town, discovered Troy Smith, Payson’s current town manager.
He wrote up what he found out, along with pictures of each rendition of the logo in his Nov. 10 report.
“The Town of Payson represents different things to different people — a place for adventurers who enjoy hunting and fishing, a place to be at one with nature for hikers and campers, or a place we simply call home. It is no wonder then that the Town logo has had an almost 50-year journey to find the ideal representation for the heart of Payson,” he wrote.
The town had no logo from its founding in 1882 until its incorporation in 1973.
A year after incorporating, the town held a contest for its residents of all ages to design a seal for the Town. The town suggested contestants use three colors and any shape was acceptable. The winner would receive $25.
Chuck Jacobs, the town’s first fire chief and the Roundup newspaper’s editorial cartoonist drew the winning logo. He had a picture of trees and the Rim with a deer. His slogan was Gateway to the Rim.
That logo lasted until 1981 when the mayor (Willard Taylor) brought in artist Hugo DiZinno to revamp and upgrade the logo. DiZinno, a longtime ad executive, lent his artistic talent not only to the town’s logo, but to designing the Anglican Church on Easy Street, the Rim Country Museum based off the old Herron Hotel, and the memorial sculpture dedicated to the firefighters who died in the Dude Fire.
His logo put Payson’s name in big orange letters, emphasized the blue sky, kept the deer and trees, but added a saddle. His slogan was Where Freshness is a Way of Life.
That logo remained the official logo until 1997.
In that year, Boy Scout Josh Dahm decided to create a flag based off the Payson logo for the Town for his life badge.
He asked permission from DiZinno to utilize his previous art work to incorporate the blue sky, deer, and trees. Dahm changed the Payson lettering to white and removed the saddle. He presented his design and flag as part of the National Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on July 21, 1997.
A short year later, the Payson council voted to adopt a design created by William Schwind, the Parks and Recreation director. Schwind created the now familiar green squiggle tree and purple handwritten Payson name.
However, this new and now currently used design was not officially registered with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office until 2002.
The slogan Arizona’s Cool Mountain Town wasn’t adopted by the council until 2008.
The council didn’t vote to put the two together until 2015.
This last town logo sought to “help people not only visually recognize the Town of Payson logo, but also position the Town of Payson’s benefits, outcome or experience in the minds of the people who saw it,” wrote Smith. “This formal combination would allow the Town to continue its branding efforts ... wherever the logo went the slogan would accompany it.”
Payson officially registered the current logo and slogan in 2018 with the Secretary of State’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!