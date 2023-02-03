Council group shot by Maia Crespin

The Payson Town Council led by Mayor Chris Higgins (center) with (clockwise starting with Higgins) Scott Nossek, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, Barbara Underwood, Jolynn Schinstock, Tina McAllister Smith, Brett Flaherty has assigned its members to various town committees, boards, and commissions to observe and aid.

 Maia Crespin

Each Payson Town Council member has committed to acting as a liaison for a town committee, board, or commission to take “a greater role in helping.”

For the past several years, official town volunteer advisory groups have spurred a change in the town code, blow-ups between staff and members, and concern over what happens in meetings. During the Jan. 12 council meeting, the council formerly committed members to attend meetings as observers to help understand what’s needed.

