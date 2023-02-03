The Payson Town Council led by Mayor Chris Higgins (center) with (clockwise starting with Higgins) Scott Nossek, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, Barbara Underwood, Jolynn Schinstock, Tina McAllister Smith, Brett Flaherty has assigned its members to various town committees, boards, and commissions to observe and aid.
Each Payson Town Council member has committed to acting as a liaison for a town committee, board, or commission to take “a greater role in helping.”
For the past several years, official town volunteer advisory groups have spurred a change in the town code, blow-ups between staff and members, and concern over what happens in meetings. During the Jan. 12 council meeting, the council formerly committed members to attend meetings as observers to help understand what’s needed.
As an example, a recent Parks and Recreation Commission meeting had record public attendance because a commission member riled up parents and coaches over field maintenance on the KMOG radio station.
Mayor Chris Higgins and other council members attended via Zoom to observe. The meeting went well. By the end, when everyone understood how it would work, they agreed to the proposed schedule and plan to keep Payson’s fields in the best condition.
“I’d just like to say to all of our committees, our boards, our commissions they’re made up of all volunteers that dedicate their time and give their time to our community because they care about our community,” said Higgins. “And last night that was really demonstrated in that meeting, just by all of the board members and everyone present. Also from the community that just shared their concerns and how they feel about the topic that was being discussed.”
Higgins explained the request for council members to observe meetings “is to assist.”
“These bodies do not make decisions. They do not direct the department heads,” said the mayor. “They bring different issues and information to the department heads to bring forth the best recommendation to this body.”
Higgins asked members to take a primary and alternate spot, “in case someone can’t make a meeting,” he said.
The council members then selected various positions.
Brett Flaherty – Parks and Recreation (primary), Planning and Zoning (alternate).
Scott Nossek – Airport (alternate), Parks and Recreation (alternate).
Chris Higgins – Board of Adjustment (primary), Airport (primary), Chair of Public Safety Retirement System, CAG transportation committee (primary).
Barbara Underwood – Planning and Zoning (primary), Board of Adjustment (primary), CAG (alternate).
Tina McAllister Smith – Economic Development (primary), Chamber of Commerce (primary).
Jolynn Schinstock – Building Advisory Board (primary), Economic Development (alternate).
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian – Industrial Development Authority (alternate).
