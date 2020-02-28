Several people have already indicated they plan to run for the Payson Town Council later this year.
Aug. 4 is the date set for the Town of Payson primary election to elect a mayor and three council members. Any candidate receiving a majority of votes in the primary will be declared elected without running in the general election in November.
Up for reelection will be Mayor Tom Morrissey and council members Janell Sterner, Barbara Underwood and Steve Smith.
So far, Morrissey and Sterner have filed statement of interest forms, indicating they will run to keep their seats.
This is the first time candidates have had to file a statement of interest. The Arizona Legislature passed a new requirement for potential candidates. Prior to obtaining signatures on nomination petitions, a candidate must file the form with the town clerk.
In the past, candidates didn’t have to declare until they had gathered the required signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Besides Sterner and Morrissey, Dave Golembewski, a volunteer with the homeless warming center and business owner, and Deborah Rose, a local real estate agent, have filed interest forms.
As of press time, neither incumbents Underwood nor Smith, had filed a statement of interest.
Interested in serving on the council? There is still time to throw your name in the running.
Stop by town hall and fill out the statement of interest form, which asks for your name, address, phone number and a declaration of the office you seek. Then collect signatures from registered voters to qualify for a place on the ballot.
Packets to run for council are now available online and from town hall. Packets must be completed and filed by 5 p.m. on April 6.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
