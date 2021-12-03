A divided Payson Council recently balked at a plea to get involved in a grassroots effort to draw up new state legislative district lines.
Jesse Bryant said to the Payson council during its Nov. 18 meeting that the independent state redistricting commission ought to create a giant, new state legislative district. This district would include most of the rural communities in northeastern Arizona.
Recently, the redistricting commission released draft maps that split the northern part of the state – but dips down into Pinal County.
Bryant argued these northeastern counties ought to end up in a single district. Currently, they’re split between two districts – one a safe Democratic seat and another that leans Republican but is competitive. That means a Democrat or Independent could win an election.
The Payson council deadlocked 3 to 3 on a motion to not join with Bryant and a group that includes former State Sen. Sylvia Allen to urge the Redistricting Commission to combine all five eastern Arizona counties into a rural block. The tie vote tanked the motion to remain out of a proposal Springerville, Globe and St. John have already signed onto.
The 5+ Eastern Counties Legislative District Proposal would join Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo and Apache counties on the theory they share needs like infrastructure improvements, under-funded healthcare, natural disaster recovery and struggling schools.
“We have a unique way of life that transcends traditional political assumptions, and it is entirely foreign to the metropolitan and urban culture and economy,” wrote Bryant in a letter to the redistricting committee.
The proposal has two options. One would join the five eastern counties with rural eastern Pinal County, the Verde Valley and the Apache Reservations.
The second would switch the Apache Reservation with rural Cochise County, dipping down almost to the border with Mexico.
Neither proposal includes the Navajo or Hopi nations.
The rural, non-reservation areas are generally Republican – while the reservations are heavily Democratic.
The current map from 2011 splits the five eastern counties into four different legislative districts, dividing Gila County in two.
The map combines the northern half of Gila County with Flagstaff and Arizona communities like Show Low, Pinetop and Snowflake. The southern half of Gila County joins with Santan and Casa Grande.
“They did a lot of crazy things around the state (in 2011),” said Bryant. “Here in eastern Arizona they took our five eastern counties and split us up into four different districts.”
Bryant argued this not only keeps the rural needs smothered under the urban needs, but it violates many of the purposes of redistricting. Those include keeping districts geographically compact and contiguous while respecting communities of interest.
Council member Jim Ferris opposed supporting Bryant’s proposal because he does “not want to lose a political ideology in the state and everything turn to the worst.”
“I don’t think we should be entertaining this at all,” he said before adding, “I don’t know about your group. There must be a reason you’re doing this.”
Bryant assured Ferris he works for no political party, he just wanted to make sure the rural voice is heard.
“My reward is strictly in heaven. I am driven. Nobody is paying me to do this,” he said.
Council member Scott Nossek admitted this was his “first foray into politics” so he wanted more time to think about the proposal.
Mayor Tom Morrissey clarified Bryant’s proposal simply was about rural versus urban interests.
“It is strictly rural versus urban,” confirmed Bryant.
Ferris made a motion that the council should not “act on it now or in the future.”
The motion split between Ferris, Nossek and Barbara Underwood and Morrissey, Chris Higgins and Suzy Tubbs. Council member Jolynn Schinstock did not vote as she had to leave the meeting early.
“If it is 3 to 3, the motion fails,” said contract attorney John Paladini. “It’s up to you all to continue to discuss this or have a motion.”
Morrissey clarified that as mayor could he write a letter of support.
Paladini agreed and suggested other council members could write their own letters, too.
“Just don’t get together collectively and do that,” he said.
