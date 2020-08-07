When the first results from the Aug. 4 primary came in around 8 p.m. on the Gila County website it showed challengers Scott Nossek and Jolynn Schinstock, along with incumbent Barbara Underwood, at the top of the slate of the six candidates seeking to fill three seats on the Payson Town Council.
They maintained their leads in the 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 posting with Nossek at 2,892 votes; Underwood, 2,603; and Schinstock pulling in 2,335 votes.
Deborah Rose, with 2,149 votes; Dave Golembewski, 2,088; and incumbent Vice Mayor Janell Sterner, 1,706, trailed behind.
But things could change, as these are only preliminary numbers.
Eric Mariscal, director of Gila County Elections, said there were about 138 provisional ballots to count and a shocking 3,854 early ballots dropped off on election day or mailed Friday or Saturday.
He said the outstanding ballots are from throughout Gila County. Gila County has 39 precincts and 31,590 registered voters.
“The dropped off early ballots will be done by Thursday and then, of course, depending on the volume, the provisional ballots should be done by Friday,” said Mariscal.
Nossek said he did not want to assume anything yet, but added, “I can say that I am very thankful for the 2,000 or so who voted for me so far, and if elected, I pledge to give my best effort to helping Payson move forward.”
Underwood said, “Although I am happy that the campaigning part of this election is over, we still have to wait for all the votes to be tallied. I want to thank all the people that had enough trust in me to vote for me. Hopefully we will know the final numbers by Friday. Thank you to all of the residents for getting out to vote and making your voice heard. Thank you!”
As for Schinstock, “I am in shock that I am currently in third place, but it’s not over quite yet as there are still many ballots left to count. I can’t express enough how appreciative I am of the support I have received during this journey and the amazing new friends I have made along the way.”
Golembewski was gracious, “Thank you to all of the people of Payson who supported me and congratulations to all the local and statewide winning candidates.”
Neither Rose nor Sterner had responded to requests for comments. Rose said it was because of business obligations. Sterner saw the request after deadline.
Election Finances
Candidates must file financial reports during a campaign showing how much money supporters have contributed and who they were; their own funds supplied to the effort; and how it was spent.
Nossek’s preelection report showed he had $1,150 in contributions and spent $275, leaving a balance of $875. The second report shows in addition to the $875 balance from the first report, contributions were made totaling $1,025, giving him $1,900 in funds. He spent $1,484 for signs, radio and print advertising.
Underwood also started with no money, but received $1,154 in contributions and spent $224. She also had an in-kind contribution valued at $783 for creation and launch of a website. Her expenses were for setting up a checking account and signs. For the second reporting period, Underwood showed $4,241 in contributions; in-kind contributions valued at $1,609; and expenditures totaling $2,111. The expenses included radio and print advertising; checks and signs; renting space and purchasing food and supplies for a campaign barbecue.
Schinstock showed contributions of $3,921, plus $1,435 of in-kind donations in her first report and $2,698 in expenses. The expenditures included assorted advertising costs and the campaign barbecue arranged by Underwood.
Rose first reported $2,850 in contributions to her campaign and $2,264 in expenditures. Most of this was spent on radio advertising and signs. She reported an additional $925 in contributions in the second finance report filed.
Golembewski largely financed his own campaign. The first financial report showed contributions of $2,267, most of which was his money and expenses of $2,067. The money was spent on radio advertising, signs, webpage design and business cards.
A political action committee, A Better Payson, also took part in the primary election. Its first report showed a starting balance of $1,693 and contributions of $1,418, plus expenditures of $1,235. Most of the costs were for signs and print advertising. The second financial report showed an additional $2,244 in contributions and $1,637 in expenses. The costs were attributed to radio and print advertising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!