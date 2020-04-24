Payson continues to seek a new town manager, despite a hiring freeze through June 30.
“This position will not be filled until the new budget year,” and so falls outside of the council’s vote to freeze hiring until the new budget year, said Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager.
As a result, the town would not pay the new town manager’s salary until the next budget year.
The position is “open until filled with the first review of application on May 18,” according to the application.
The town estimates the new town manager would not start until August at the earliest.
The council hammered out the details of how it would find the best candidates for the town manager position on March 26.
The new manager will replace LaRon Garrett, who served the town for more than a quarter century, the last few years as town manager. Garrett started his town career in the engineering department. In August 2019, the current council fired Garrett. DeSchaaf has filled in since that time.
The council recently hired the recruitment firm Novak Consulting Group to help find candidates. The town was using another recruitment firm last year when it hosted a brainstorming session to determine what the community and council sought in a new town manager, but decided to change firms in early March.
At the March 26 council meeting, Jenn Reichelt from the Novak Consulting Firm answered questions. Reichelt and contract town attorney Justin Pierce said they have worked together for years.
Questions from the council focused on how long to keep the posting open, outreach methods, qualifications, interview procedures during the pandemic, confidentially, and the salary range.
Mayor Tom Morrissey asked that the firm seek candidates from the East Coast as well. Reichelt said the firm would advertise nationally, but “I don’t see many from the East Coast relocating often,” said Reichelt.
The council debated the proposed salary range of $126,000 to $202,000.
Vice Mayor Janell Sterner said she had “a hard time with the range” being so high. Councilors Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian agreed.
Reichelt said the town would struggle if it sought candidates for less than six figures.
“There are very few salaries under $100,000,” she said. “I don’t think we will get any applicants.”
The council settled on a salary range of $120,000 to $160,000.
The candidate must have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and seven years of “progressively responsible experience in municipal government.”
The council would prefer a candidate to have a master’s degree in public administration or related field, preferably someone who is an ICMA-credentialed manager or certified public manager.
Other helpful qualifications include strong financial management and budget skills, a track record of success with economic development, business and civic engagement and intergovernmental relations.
The new town manager will oversee 173 full-time employees and a budget that could reach $42.6 million, half of it in the general fund. Ten department heads report to the town manager.
