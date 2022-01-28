The Payson Town Council unanimously voted to spend $203,000 to give every town employee a bonus for continuing to work during the pandemic.
Police and fire employees will receive $1,500 each from federal grant funds because their front-line duty exposed them to illness. The other town employees will receive $1,000 each from operating funds.
The town has received more than $5 million in payments to deal with the pandemic. So far, the town has put most of that money into reserves.
Payson has had the highest case count in the first weeks of 2022 so far recorded during this pandemic.
Gila County currently has the second highest death rate and among the highest infection rates in the state. The county also has one of the lowest vaccination rates, and recently shut down its test site in Payson for lack of staffing.
Yet the town cited the county as an example of what municipalities and county governments have done with a chunk of funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act to address the needs caused by the pandemic.
“Gila County did a $1,000 bonus,” said Lynne O’Donnell, Payson’s human resources director.
She found that Mesa gave $2,000 checks to its employees this January and the last one, too.
Tempe gave a $1,000 appreciation bonus and Goodyear gave out hours of vacation an employee could use, or cash in.
“Fountain Hills was considering what to do,” said O’Donnell.
Council member Jim Ferris wondered if the town could use its own money for all the bonuses, instead of funds that “just the optics of ... APRA funds ... the town was to use the money in the community.”
Town Manager Troy Smith explained spending funds in this manner “is an allowable expenditure” and “is a fairly insignificant amount of our award.”
He indicated staff will soon bring proposals to the council for suggestions on what to do with the grant money.
Mayor Tom Morrissey felt it high time staff get a bonus.
“The truth is in the last three years we have had crisis after crisis, the fires and colossal snowstorm, in every case this town continued to function and provide services in their extraordinary manner,” he said. “It is more than a pat on the back, and it is well deserved.”
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins agreed with Morrissey making the motion to approve the bonuses the council unanimously passed.
