Illustration of EVP working at traffic signal

An illustration of an EVP transmitter changing the traffic signal to green to allow safe and speedy passage for the fire truck. The town has now repaired and installed the Opticom – Emergency Vehicle Preemption system at each of its nine traffic lights in Payson. 

 By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter

As of July 6, all nine traffic lights in the Town of Payson will turn green to allow on-call emergency vehicles to pass through intersections safely and quickly, reported the July 28 town manager’s report.

Payson has had the Opticom — Emergency Vehicle Preemption system for so long it “was in dire need of some help,” wrote staff in the report.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

