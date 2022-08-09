An illustration of an EVP transmitter changing the traffic signal to green to allow safe and speedy passage for the fire truck. The town has now repaired and installed the Opticom – Emergency Vehicle Preemption system at each of its nine traffic lights in Payson.
As of July 6, all nine traffic lights in the Town of Payson will turn green to allow on-call emergency vehicles to pass through intersections safely and quickly, reported the July 28 town manager’s report.
Payson has had the Opticom — Emergency Vehicle Preemption system for so long it “was in dire need of some help,” wrote staff in the report.
Only four out of eight lights had a functional EVP, while the ninth light did not have an EVP installed at all.
The effort to upgrade and repair the system started in February when the Town of Payson Public Works project manager and a representative from Payson’s emergency services had a meeting with the Arizona Department of Transportation traffic signal lighting supervisor for the central Arizona Region, and a representative from Advanced Traffic Products.
“An evaluation of the entire system had to be conducted, a materials list was created and ordered, and an electrical contractor had to wire the signal that had no EVP,” wrote staff.
The group planned to complete the upgrades and repairs by June 30, but had a hiccup when one of the original EVP systems failed. This added a week to the project that required more parts and repair time than planned.
By July 6, the project officially ended when all nine lights responded to emergency vehicles equipped with EVP transmitters.
The Town of Payson owns the system that operates on the ADOT owned traffic signals. It will be maintained by ADOT Traffic Signal specialists.
(0) comments
