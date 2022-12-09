As temperatures drop, it’s the busy time of year for the Payson Warming Center and they need help.
“We are still serving dinner seven nights a week,” said Emily Brice, chief chef. “The bunkhouse is open for emergency overnight shelter and during the freezing temperatures.”
These services require a lot of resources, and the Warming Center has a wish list: eggs, beef, chicken, and vegetable stock, granola bars, protein drinks like Ensure, shredded and sliced cheese, canned soup, and canned meats such as tuna and chicken.
“The items requested are used in our seven-day a week soup kitchen and food program,” said Brice. “We also provide a food pantry for those in need in the Payson community.”
The Warming Center also offers clothing, blankets, sleeping bags, shoes, socks, underwear, or whatever a person living in the woods with no resources needs.
In the three years it has operated, the Warming Center has made a difference. Veterans have gotten their VA benefits, while others have got back on their feet and found a job and lodging.
But all that takes a village and Brice, and her husband Skyler, are the glue that keeps it all going.
They worried when they both got sick at Thanksgiving and couldn’t work.
“It wasn’t bad enough that I got it, Skyler had it too, so the power of support from the Lord really confirmed that our faith is real and that he will provide even when we cannot,” she said.
They worried that the Warming Center would falter, but the community rallied.
“That was probably one of the hardest things to do was not cook on Thanksgiving. I’ve never not done that, and I’ve never not attended Thanksgiving, but I knew that if I was contagious, I didn’t want to give that to anybody else especially people who didn’t have houses to recover in like homeless people and the elderly,” she said.
On top of that, Thanksgiving means a lot to Emily. The grandmother who raised her died on Thanksgiving. Emily has turned the holiday into a feast to celebrate her.
“So I’ve always overworked and made sure that I took care of the world,” she said. “This time it was hard because I didn’t have anybody to take care of but myself and nobody to feed so I fed myself with the Lord, read the Bible laid in bed and allowed myself to just be sick and allow others to help me so it’s actually pretty amazing.”
People stepped up and cooked turkeys, while churches made mashed potatoes. The Shroom Room made green beans.
“You name it the Lord provided, and I was able to recover at home,” she said. “I wasn’t ready for this one I wasn’t planning on being sick with my husband away from all my friends, family, and community but that’s what the Lord wanted to show me how truly wonderful and loving my community is and that they truly do support the Warming Center. Businesses stepped up like Back to Basics, The Shroom Room, Pizza Factory, the American Legion Post 69, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, and many more. It took an army to feed the community on Thanksgiving and I was so happy to see that this truly is my village and my home,” she said.
But there was more.
It took two weeks for Emily to return to her duties at the center. Once she did, she found the Payson and Star Valley Community Gardens had come together to do a community Warming Center drive that filled their clothing pantry 100%.
“As I laid in bed and did not have to worry for the first time in my life it was pure love from the Lord all the encouragement and support we got,” said Emily. “Payson, Arizona is such a beautiful place and such a giving place thank you.”
Drop off donations at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 East Highway 260, building A from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For early donation drop offs, call 928-970-2041.
