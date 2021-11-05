Expect to see your water bill increase by about $3.70 as the town imposes its latest water increase.
The rate increase took effect Oct. 15 and is part of the water rate increases the town council approved on June 10, 2021.
The money goes toward maintaining current water infrastructure and improvements.
“As stated in the Town of Payson Water Rate Study and Financial Plan provided to the public and town council by the Willdan Group, the cost of new water resources and maintaining water systems has contributed to the need for a rate increase and adjustments, wrote Town Manger Troy Smith in the latest town manager’s report. “The increased monthly charge for water service will enable the Town of Payson to minimize rate adjustments by using the fund balance to pay for capital improvements without issuing debt.”
There are several improvement projects in the pipeline, including two new granulated activated carbon vessels at the water treatment plant. That project is expected to cost $475,000.
And an archaeological survey should begin soon for the design and construction of a new 400,000-gallon storage tank at the end of North Hillcrest Drive. That project runs $600,000.
In addition:
• The town will replace dilapidated water mains in the East Cherry Street and Ponderosa Street area this spring.
• Replace undersized water mains in the neighborhood near Circle K south, near the intersection of Highway 87 and East Phoenix Street to Ash Street. This project also includes boring under the highway to connect water mains on the east and west side of town.
• Replacing water lines along North Vista Road and an aging sewer line in a joint project with the sanitary district, Green Valley Water. The new water line will provide for better water circulation and new fire hydrants.
• Replacing water lines on East Granite Dells Road from Highway 260 eastbound to South Mud Springs Road.
“In summary, the water rate plan, which includes modest increase over time, will result in a financially-healthy utility that will safeguard infrastructure improvements over the next 10 years and that consumers only pay what it cost to provide service,” Smith wrote.
