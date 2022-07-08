The lakes of Green Valley Park would turn into a green mass of algae and plants without the help of the white amur fish — a triploid grass carp that loves to eat up the green vegetation in the lake.
Tanner Henry, director of Payson’s Water Department, calls these fish, “biological vacuum cleaners” in the June 24 town manager report. He clarified that without the white amur the quality of the water in the lakes would deteriorate. That would spill over to affect the health of the other fish species in the lake.
It’s all a balancing act, said Henry.
“Town personnel coordinate with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to manage the lakes for optimum water quality, fish habitat, and fishing opportunities,” he said. “Part of that work involves restocking the white amur in the lakes.”
This year the truckload of white amur for the Green Valley Lakes came from Arkansas. A total of 10 white amur went into Lake 2 and 20 went into the big Lake 3.
“The fish are certified to be sterile, so they cannot overtake the habitat,” said Henry.
He said young fish have a “voracious appetite” and can eat their body weight in a day.
“They can grow an average of 8 to 10 inches a year and end up around 4 feet long weighing up to 50 pounds,” he said.
Henry challenged visitors to Green Valley Lakes to “keep an eye out for the ‘biological vacuum cleaners’ as they do their work to keep our lakes beautiful and clean.”
