Payson Water Department staff keep a close eye on groundwater wells to keep taps flowing.
“The Town of Payson Water Department monitors wells on a 24/7 basis using a supervisory control and data Acquisition (SCADA) telemetry system,” said Tanner Henry, the water department’s director in the Oct. 27 town manager report.
This fall, the SCADA system found one well wasn’t producing normally.
“We checked the electrical conditions of the well pump, which checked out,” said Henry.
Suspecting a column pipe had a hole which allowed water into the well casing, Henry’s staff pulled the column pipe and pump out to figure out the issue.
It confirmed “that the column pipe had rusted to the point where a hole developed,” said Henry. The water department ordered a new pipe and replaced the old.
But the water department did more than just fix the leak. They found out if they could turn this well into an Aquifer Storage and Recovery well, while they had it under repair.
“A well manifold was installed to measure flows into the well and water depth was measured by using an electric depth gauge while injecting water,” said Tanner. “As a result, we have identified this well as a good future candidate for ASR use.”
After completing the ASR assessment, staff conducted a down hole assessment of the pump.
Once the health of the well is determined, “staff will install the pump with a new column pipe and put the well back into service,” said Tanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!