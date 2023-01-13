Hydrogeologist water resource manager taking groundwater depth measurements

A Payson Water Department hydrogeologist water resource manager taking groundwater depth measurements on a well that wasn’t performing up to snuff.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Payson Water Department staff keep a close eye on groundwater wells to keep taps flowing.

“The Town of Payson Water Department monitors wells on a 24/7 basis using a supervisory control and data Acquisition (SCADA) telemetry system,” said Tanner Henry, the water department’s director in the Oct. 27 town manager report.

