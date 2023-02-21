The Town of Payson welcomed three new administrative employees at the beginning of the year, Hannah Lusk, Jeff Kopp and J.P. de la Montaigne.
de la Montaigne now heads up the Parks and Recreation Department as interim director.
He has a long history in city government, most recently with the California city of Mountain View. Before Mountain View, de la Montaigne had 28 years of experience as the community services director for the City of Peoria, Arizona.
de la Montaigne graduated with a B.S. in parks and recreation administration from Arizona State University. In his spare time he served as the president of the Cactus League Baseball Association for Major League Baseball spring training for six years.
de la Montaigne loves to golf, hike, run, fish, camp and ski. His four children benefited from his coaching of numerous sports.
Lusk and Kopp came to the town manager’s department as management analysts.
Lusk is a fourth generation Arizonan with deep roots in Rim Country, including two young children in the school district and extended family. Lusk’s career started in food and beverage at The Rim Club, which provided the inspiration for the Hannah and Hooch whiskey company she started in 2018. Since 2008 she’s been a Realtor and served on the board of the Time Out Shelter, most recently as its president in 2022.
Lusk’s background includes entrepreneurship (she has three active businesses), hospitality, statistics, analysis, government contracts, wholesale trade, commercial construction management, finance, and operations.
Kopp is also an Arizona native who has school aged boys he enjoys exploring nature with. Kopp graduated from Northern Arizona University with a B.S. in public administration. He then spent 25 years in government, most of that in the City of Apache Junction where he oversaw special events and served as a liaison. Most recently he launched an aerial photography and videography business.
