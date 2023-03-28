The Payson council on Wednesday debated two new laws designed to crack down on partiers and noise makers – both with rental units and in their own homes.
One ordinance would impose big new fees and restrictions on short term rental owners.
The other would crack down on, well, everybody.
The “Disruptive Properties” ordinance would add a section to the town code that expands the police department’s ability to fine and hold property owners responsible for disruptive tenants or guests. Ron Tischer, Payson police chief, told the council these properties take up a lot of police time and resources.
“In 2022 the Payson Police Department responded to 146 noise complaints, 138 drug-related complaints, and 361 disorderly conduct complaints,” said Tischer. “We have gone to more than six addresses more than six times.”
In other words, a few properties generate loud music, boisterous gatherings, disorderly conduct, and/or “drug-related activity,” said the police chief.
Tischer explained each of these calls requires two officers. If the officers encounter a crime – or 30 people loudly partying – “it becomes quite complicated for us to abate the problem … now a call that should take a half-hour takes four hours.”
The ordinance gives officers “some teeth” that will hurt the property owner, said Tischer.
“I can base this off of my past position there (in) a college town,” said Tischer.
Tischer came from at town in Wisconsin, home of the University of Wisconsin, at LaCrosse.
There he policed both party-loving college students and families, retirees, and other long-term residents.
The Payson ordinance will empower the Payson Police Department to notify an owner of a home with two “documented and substantiated” disruptive activities within 60 days, or three in 120 days, or four or more within 180 days. The first offense is a warning, the second a $500 fine, the third a $1,000 fine. After that, each violation would come with a $1,500 fine.
Tischer clarified the cumulative disruptive activities can differ. So, the police could come for disorderly conduct, then loud noise, and a drug crime within four months – which would generate big fines for the property owner.
Tischer said this approach worked in LaCrosse.
“It just took a call, and the landlords would take care of it because they don’t want to be stuck with a $1,000 bill,” he said.
This concerned newly sworn-in council member Joel Mona.
“There is just so much subjectivity,” he said about the vagueness of the offenses. He had hope, though. “I see that a property owner can turn in a remediation plan.”
Tischer said a property owner can offer a plan to fix the problem – which the police could approve or reject.
But if the property owner objects to the conclusion – he can fight the citation in court.
“People always have the option to take us to court and say you are not being reasonable,” said Tischer.
That alarmed another resident.
“Should we give a better definition of disruptive behavior so that we don’t end up having town council defend things that are not defined?”
Tischer insisted similar ordinances have stood up to court scrutiny elsewhere.
Regulating short-term rentals
That led into the discussion of a second new law – new rules and fees for short-term rentals and vacation rentals.
Town Clerk Tracie Bailey said Payson has 200 vacation rentals and Gila County 420, according to research done by town staff. These short-term rentals can generate noise, traffic and trash.
Already towns such as Goodyear, Scottsdale and Star Valley have imposed a licensing fee on top of the room tax the units already generate. The state allows a governmental entity to charge up to $250 annually for the license. The state law also allows the town to deny a license to property owners if they don’t sign up within 30 days of passage or violate the disruptive properties ordinance. Towns can also impose a $1,000-per-month fine if owners fail to get the license.
Towns can also require owners to run background checks on all guests and provide a contact name and number of someone who can respond to issues within an hour.
This drew questions from various council members.
Scott Nossek wondered if hotels would also need to do background checks. The answer was no, because hotels aren’t in residential neighborhoods.
Vice Mayor Barbara Underwood asked if those background checks were for guests or owners.
When the council learned the ordinance would require short-term rental owners to do a background check on each guest, Mona said that was “fairly onerous.”
Mayor Chris Higgins fully supported the background check for the safety of communities.
Nossek asked if that policy was “practical and friendly to the industry.”
Jolynn Schinstock said, “I would rather go strict to protect the neighborhood.”
Nossek asked if the council could hear from some Airbnb owners before discussing the ordinance further.
Council directed the staff to reach out to Airbnb owners for their input.
The council will continue to grapple with the two ordinances throughout April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!