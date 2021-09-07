Wreaths Across America (WWA) was founded in 2007 to expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
In 2010, Jessica Weinland and her husband Josh brought WAA to Payson to remember and honor hometown heroes by laying wreaths on the graves of local veterans on National Wreath Day. This year’s event takes place Dec. 18.
“We are a nonprofit organization, so everything we do is completely out of our own pockets,” she said. “Locally, we are always looking for people to volunteer placing wreaths on wreath day. Last year, the Town of Payson declared this a recognized event by the town of Payson.”
Currently, there is a need for about 490 wreaths for both Payson and Tonto Basin cemeteries. Help them reach their goal by going to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159918. For every two wreaths bought, the group gets one free. You must go through the website for it to count for local cemeteries. Contact Teresa Montoya at 928-607-9136 or Jessica Weinland at 210-792-3467 for more information.
