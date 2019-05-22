A proposed budget plan, including a FY 2020 capital appropriation of $1.25 million from the State Parks Revenue Fund to construct a new pedestrian bridge at Tonto Natural Bridge, is before the Legislature today.
“The proposed budget item is incredibly significant.” said AZSPT Director Robert Broscheid, “Without this appropriation I don’t know where we’d get the money to replace the bridge.”
The Roundup reported in May last year that a new pedestrian walkway on the Gowan Trail was completed two weeks early and on budget. Then Arizona State Parks director Sue Black came to the bridge for a ribbon cutting.
{p class=”p1”}But it turns out building a new footbridge on the original supports saved time and money, but left the footbridge stressed and deemed unsafe. The whole thing needs to be replaced and moved out of the 100-year flood plain.
Background
A focus of Black’s administration and, by extension, Dan Roddy, Tonto Natural Bridge State Park manager at the time, was to embrace an ambitious list of projects and park enhancements with short deadlines.
Before long, allegations emerged about cutting corners and rushed projects.
An archaeologist, former employee of Arizona State Parks & Trails, turned whistleblower and released supporting documents about potential archeological site disruption that resulted in multiple ongoing civil and criminal investigations.
Sue Black was fired in November 2018, together with deputy director Jim Keegan. Roddy was promoted to Lake Havasu State Park.
Nobody within the parks system would talk about what happened.
The Roundup published stories on the allegations and potential issues that could affect Tonto Natural Bridge whenever verifiable sources and information could be established.
Governor Doug Ducey appointed a new State Parks Director, Robert Broscheid in February 2019.
A new manager, Sarah Kirk, came to Tonto Natural Bridge State Park early this year, but recently resigned.
The park closed the Gowan Trail through the winter due to ice and snow which made sense until the ice and snow were long gone and the trail remained closed. In the spring, the trail was opened but the pedestrian footbridge was not.
New leadership makes a difference
After months of “no comment,” locally, or simply no return phone call or email, the Roundup received an email Tuesday from Arizona State Parks and Trails Community Relations Manager, Micaela Larkin.
The email referenced “a proposed budget plan including a FY 2020 capital appropriation of $1,250,000 from the State Parks Revenue Fund to construct a new pedestrian bridge at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, and remove an existing pedestrian bridge.”
Larkin picked up the phone immediately. When she learned of questions the Roundup had about the footbridge, she conferenced in AZSPT director Broscheid.
Broscheid was forthcoming and open about the challenges faced by Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.
He said he understands how important the park is to Rim Country residents and visitors alike, and is doing everything in his power to replace the footbridge.
Two inspectors went to assess the overall status of the footbridge in February, just before Broscheid was appointed. They determined it is stressed and unsafe.
The entire pedestrian bridge needs to be replaced and moved up and out of the 100-flood plain.
“The money budgeted gives us the opportunity to get the plans then return with them to the Joint Committee on Capital Review. We work with other state agencies.” Broscheid said. “At that point we would like to get up to Payson and show everybody what this will look like.”
The parks system is working with a professional outside engineering firm. It’s a big engineering project that will take time to complete.
If all the plans work and approvals go into place, Broscheid estimates deconstruction of the current bridge could be completed before winter weather suspends the project. The new pedestrian bridge could be in place in the summer of 2020.
“It’s important we make it safe for the public and build it to last for 100 years,” he said. “If we’re going to spend this kind of money we should get a quality project that the public can rely on.”
Broscheid conveyed his appreciation for Governor Ducey who supports Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, and understands how important the park is to the community.
Despite all the many projects and challenges the parks system has, Broscheid said they are committed to doing everything they can to support the Bridge and get the pedestrian bridge replaced.
This reassurance is welcome to a community that not only loves the Bridge from a personal standpoint, but also relies on the visitors it brings through for economic vitality.
Tonto Natural Bridge State park visitors contribute an estimated $7 million a year in revenue to Rim Country.
The footbridge and observation deck will remain closed until 2020, but the Gowan Trail and all other trails and observation points are open at Tonto Natural Bridge.
