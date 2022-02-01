Camo can’t sit still for long.
Oh, he’ll listen quietly for a while — watching you with deep brown eyes.
But after a bit, he fidgets.
Because Camo, the English Labrador pet therapy dog at Banner Payson Medical Center, is addicted to attention.
Fortunately, Camo’s broad head and velvet-soft fur inspire lots of pets, hugs and baby talk.
Unfortunately, when COVID hit in early 2020, Banner Payson shut down its volunteer-based program. So poor old Camo had to go cold turkey when it comes to attention — after years as a pet therapy dog. But the vaccines have enabled his return to what he loves best, spreading love.
Camo’s parents, Tom and Lori Martel, knew his addiction to attention made him the perfect candidate for a sensitive job.
“He was 2 when I saw his disposition ... zero aggression, no risk of snapping (and) ideally no barking,” said Tom.
Immediately, he knew what to do.
“I was always fascinated with the world of therapy dogs,” he said.
Tom enrolled his pooch in the Canine Good Citizen program, which Camo completed with flying colors. Immediately, the two went out for an evaluation with the therapy dog program.
“He pretty much aced it,” said Tom, which didn’t surprise him. “He’s a people dog,” he said.
COVID, however, put a damper on the pair’s therapy job.
For 13 months, Tom and Camo had to find other outlets for Camo’s therapy addiction while they waited for vaccines to develop.
It confused Camo.
“He looked at me and said, ‘Hey, did I get fired?’” said Tom.
It’s hard to tell who enjoys the magic of pet therapy more, Camo or Tom.
“The biggest blessing is holding that leash ... to see the affect that dog has on patients and staff,” said Tom.
Repeated research studies have proven the remarkable effect animals like Camo have on human beings. Published studies found interacting with a dog decreased anxiety and depression among college students, decreased high blood pressure, decreased symptoms of heart disease, decreased reports of feelings of loneliness and depression in the elderly, decreased pain and anxiety among children having dental procedures, adults receiving cancer treatment, people in long-term care facilities, people suffering from dementia and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a Mayo Clinic summary of the research.
Camo expresses his love of people through action. Whenever a new person walks into the room he jumps up, walks over and stares until the newcomer looks into his wide-eyed droopy gaze. Camo’s eyes invite a pet, right on his huge forehead made for rubbing.
His technique has worked miracles. Tom told the story of a catatonic patient that had an awakening with Camo, just “because he was there next to the person,” said Tom.
After moving to Payson three years ago, Camo and Tom picked up where they left off from their work in Nevada, meeting and greeting patients in nursing homes and at Payson Community Kids. It didn’t take long before Tom and Camo discovered the dog therapy program at Banner Payson Medical Center.
Tom said the pair most enjoys meeting with the staff at the hospital.
“I use the word ministry to the staff,” said Tom of the way Camo lightens up the mood when he walks into a hospital room.
Although hospital staff mostly work with people, it’s often a tough and thankless job.
“A lot of the patients are sick. Some are incoherent,” said Tom.
A cuddle with Camo never fails to make staff grin from ear to ear.
“There is this immediate release of oxytocin,” said Tom.
As soon as Banner opened up the volunteer program in March 2021, Tom and Camo returned.
“The first visit was with Jennifer (administrator at the hospital) to be re-oriented with HIPAA rules,” said Tom. “The folks who remembered him started tearing up.”
The two have resumed their visits everywhere, except the emergency room or “if there’s a door with a precautions sign on it, we don’t go in,” said Tom.
Like all hospital employees and visitors, Tom wears a mask at all times.
Other than those changes, he and Camo are back.
As the two walked out of the administration building, Camo poked his head into every office he passed. Staff greeted him warmly, got up and came over to pet his head.
Tom just followed along, the smile under his mask lighting up his eyes.
And Camo got his fix — and wagged all over.
