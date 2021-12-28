Frank Aspeslagh wears a permanent smile as he shows of his hard work turning a gift from the Payson Fire Department into the official truck of the Blattner Pit. He entered the truck in the Electric Light Parade to build awareness and show off the bright truck.
Frank Aspeslagh and his wife Marji show off the new interior and hubcaps of the truck. Frank feels blessed the fire department was able to gift him the truck. There's a surprising amount of stuff to haul around to run the brush pit.
Frank Aspeslagh shows off the cargo capacity of the 2001 Chevy Silverado the Payson Fire Department gifted to the Blattner Pit. The camper shell houses the signs that direct folks to the pit, a full medical kit including and AED donated by the MHA Foundation and a refrigerator for cold drinks.
The many sponsors of the service the Blattner Pit provides the community. Payson Fuels Manager Kevin McCully had concerns about the tons of green waste the community generates every year, until he made an agreement with the Novo Power plant to take it for biomass power. The Blattner Pit serves as the spot to gather the green waste, then have enough space for machines to process it into biomass. This arrangement requires community members to make sure they do no leave construction material in the green waste.
Frank Aspeslagh can’t keep from smiling as he showed off the newly refurbished 2001 Chevy Silverado the Blattner Brush Pit received as a gift from the Payson Fire Department.
It’s got a new paint job, new seats, rewiring, new brakes, rotors and hub caps — because after 200,000 miles a truck needs a little TLC.
Numerous businesses in town, such as Chapman Auto, Coyote Customs, and Arizona Vinyl donated time and resources to fix up the truck on a budget. Aspeslagh found a deal on new seats and other equipment online.
“New hub caps were $54 on eBay,” he said.
With the wraparound message, “Got Firewize? Thin now or burn later” blazed on top of a backdrop of a forest burning, the message is clear — remove the brush around your house and property if you’d like to save it during a wildfire and take it to the pit. The truck has the website address and phone number for quick reference.
The snazzy upgrade so pleased Aspeslagh who did much of the work, he entered the truck in the Payson Electric Light Parade in early December.
With his wife Marji as his co-pilot, the truck received a round of applause as it made its way down Main Street.
Aspeslagh appreciates he will no longer need to use his own truck for the various chores necessary to run the pit. He opened the camper shell to show the signs used to direct residents to the pit off of East Highway 260. The truck handles other equipment as well.
“The MHA Foundation donated an AED and we carry a full medical kit,” he said. “We have a refrigerator for cold drinks for volunteers.”
The brush pit offers this free service to residents who remove brush from their property to support the never ending need to prepare the town for wildfire. Experts suggest homeowners clear their land of manzanita, oak and low hanging tree branches every year.
Blattner Pit will accept all green waste except large trees, grass and weeds.
Through negotiations with Novo Power plant, Kevin McCully, Payson’s fuels manager, arranged for the green waste to be processed to burn as biomass.
The Blattner Pit opens on weekends between April and October.
The Blattner Pit always welcomes volunteers. Aspeslagh rotates them around in four-hour shifts.
For more information or to volunteer please call 928-303-0462
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!